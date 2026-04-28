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Workplace Day of Action for Palestine 14 May 2026
The TUC and unions are supporting the workplace day of action for Palestine on 14 May. We continue to speak about against the ongoing genocide in Gaza and ethnic cleansing in the West Bank, as we also call for peace in the wider Middle East.
In Gaza, the situation remains dire, as Israeli forces continue military operations in the fragile ‘ceasefire’ and expand areas under their control, preventing Palestinians from accessing their land and homes outside of the Yellow Line.
While in the West Bank, Palestinian communities are subjected to daily violent attacks by settlers, often with the backing of Israeli military forces, as Israel’s annexation of Palestinian territory accelerates. Earlier this year, the Israeli government introduced new measures allowing Israelis to purchase land in the occupied Palestinian territory and recently approved 34 new settlements. Plans to press ahead with thousands of new housing units in E1 would effectively bisect the West Bank – completely undermining the prospect of a viable, contiguous Palestinian state.
The 14 May commemorates the 1948 Nakba (catastrophe), when approximately 750,000 Palestinians were displaced from their homes to Gaza, the West Bank and the wider Middle East. Today there are approximately 5.9 million refugees. Palestinians’ right to self-determination and to return must be respected.
We support genuine efforts towards a just, lasting and comprehensive peace that is consistent with international law, delivers a two-state solution, and is underpinned by respect for human rights, democracy and with equality for all.
Take action
Discuss with colleagues in your union branch what kind of action is best suited to your workplace and its circumstances and is aligned with union policy. Take action in your own workplace and ensure all workers are treated respectfully. Some options are:
- Take a photo with the downloadable placards and share collective statements of solidarity [placards: End the occupation; Respect international law] Download the placards here.
- Call for ethical investment and procurement that respects human and workers’ rights and international law
- Lunch-and-learn sessions: organise workplace discussions or virtual lunch-and-learn sessions about workers and human rights in Palestine.
- Email your MP in support of the trade union movement’s calls on the UK government to:
- Pressure the Israeli government to respect international law and end the illegal occupation
- Ban trade with the illegal settlements
- Suspends the UK-Israel trade agreement
- Ends all arms trade and military collaboration with Israel in line with international law
- Work to ensure that reconstruction in Gaza is Palestinian led, involves trade unions, and delivers decent work and quality public services.
TUC General Council statements on Palestine, Israel and the Middle East:
https://www.tuc.org.uk/news/tuc-general-council-interim-statement-iran
https://www.tuc.org.uk/news/tuc-general-council-statement-gaza-and-israel-29-05-24
https://www.tuc.org.uk/news/tuc-general-council-statement-gaza-and-israel
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