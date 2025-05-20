WiredGov Newswire (news from other organisations)
Workplace temperatures - week of action
The weather is hotting up, and so are our workplaces. While employers are obliged to manage indoor temperatures and keep you cool, many don’t.
In the week of 14 – 20 July, the TUC is inviting union health and safety reps to inspect their workplace temperatures.
Let’s take a collective temperature check, and use it to organise for safer, cooler workplaces this summer!
Sign up below to take part, and we’ll send you all the tools you need, including a checklist and thermometer.
And, if you carry out an inspection and tell us about it, you’ll receive a TUC Education credential that recognises what you've done. Read more about TUC credentials.
Other actions you can take:
- Register for the webinar on 15 June where we’ll be talking through the week of action!
- Sign the petition calling for a maximum working temperature.
Click here for the full press release
