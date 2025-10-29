Foreign,Commonwealth and Development Office
|Printable version
World Bank Group and International Monetary Fund 2025, Development Committee plenary: Baroness Chapman's remarks
Minister for Development Baroness Chapman yesterday gave her remarks at the Development Committee plenary during the World Bank Group and International Monetary Fund 2025 Annual Meetings.
Thank you, Chair, Ajay, and everyone at the Bank.
I have set out the UK’s priorities for the Bank in my written statement – including conflict, climate change, raising private capital and creating jobs. Having a real impact on these is essential for our credibility.
But today I want to focus on another issue vital to this institution’s legitimacy: its governance. Twenty four low-income countries – with just 1.4% of shareholding. The 6 largest shareholders – with 40%.
If this Bank were a country, it would be the most unequal in the world. That is not right, and not sound. The world is changing – the population of sub-Saharan Africa set to double over the next 25 years.
Yet our governance still reflects the middle of the last century, threatening to keep us stuck in the past – while the rest of the world moves on.
So, the Shareholding Review matters. Yes – it is hard. But we need to accept that it is essential. This is when leadership really matters.
There are two things we must do now.
One – we know that when countries decide their own path. They have the best chance of success. So can we give more voting power to those countries that rely the most on us – especially low-income countries – so they have a greater stake in decisions that affect them?
Can we reconfigure this Committee to the same end? I want to see concrete proposals in this area by the Spring Meetings.
And two – we must think long-term. How do we transform the Bank’s governance to reflect the world of tomorrow? Can we find ways to approach the shareholding question differently that help us to see past immediate geopolitics and safeguard the Bank’s enduring legitimacy in the world?
Finding the right answers may well take us beyond this Review – but that is why this important work cannot wait.
I believe that is our responsibility as Governors. Ensuring we take the necessary steps to make this Bank the partner of choice – not a partner of necessity. One that is trusted – not tolerated.
And show the world how committed we are to building not just a better Bank but a fairer and more effective Bank as well.
Thank you.
Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/speeches/world-bank-group-and-international-monetary-fund-2025-development-committee-plenary-baroness-chapmans-remarks
Latest News from
Foreign,Commonwealth and Development Office
UK national statement on signing the UN Convention against Cybercrime28/10/2025 10:25:00
The UK national statement was given yesterday at a signing ceremony for the UN Convention against Cybercrime in Hanoi on 25 and 26 October 2025.
Foreign Office minister co-chairs 22nd UK-Kuwait Joint Steering Group in London27/10/2025 16:25:00
The UK hosted the 22nd UK-Kuwait Joint Steering Group (JSG) on 23 October, reaffirming deep and historic ties and agreeing actions to increase cooperation on trade, investment, defence, and regional security.
The UN’s founding purposes and principles are as essential today as they were 80 years ago: UK statement at the UN Security Council27/10/2025 14:10:00
Statement given recently (24 October 2025) by Ambassador James Kariuki, UK Chargé d’Affaires to the UN, at the UN Security Council meeting on the future of the UN.
The right to Freedom of Religion or Belief sits at the heart of the UK’s human rights approach: UK statement at the UN Third Committee27/10/2025 11:32:00
Statement given recently (24 October 2025) by David Smith, UK Special Envoy for Freedom of Religion or Belief, in the UN Third Committee.
UK Response to the Austrian Federal Minister for European and International Affairs: UK statement to the OSCE, October 202524/10/2025 14:10:00
Ambassador Holland welcomes the address to the OSCE Permanent Council by the Federal Minister for European and International Affairs of the Republic of Austria, Beate Meinl-Reisinger (23 October 2025).
We must now build on the momentum of the ceasefire: UK statement at the UN Security Council24/10/2025 13:30:00
Statement given yesterday by Ambassador James Kariuki, UK Chargé d’Affaires to the UN, at the UN Security Council meeting on Palestine.
UK removes Hay'at Tahrir al-Sham from terrorist organisation list24/10/2025 12:32:00
An order has been laid in Parliament to deproscribe Hay'at Tahrir al-Sham (HTS), enabling closer engagement with the new Syrian government.
UK sanctions gangs and illicit finance network propping up people smuggling trade23/10/2025 10:05:00
Gang leaders, passport forgers and illicit financiers enabling people-smuggling through the Western Balkans were yesterday sanctioned by the UK.