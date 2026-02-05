World Cup bank holiday confirmed

Royal Proclamation approved by His Majesty the King.

Monday 15 June 2026 has officially been confirmed as a national bank holiday to mark Scotland’s participation in the men's football World Cup finals.

The holiday was proposed by First Minister John Swinney to allow people, businesses and other organisations in Scotland to celebrate after the team’s opening game against Haiti.

His Majesty King Charles has approved the Royal Proclamation, confirming the bank holiday which will allow Scotland to celebrate the first time the men’s national team has participated in the tournament since 1998.

The First Minister said:

“Scotland will be on the world stage this summer and I want as many people as possible to be able to celebrate that moment. Football means a great deal to many people in this country and it has been almost three decades since our men’s national team played at the World Cup finals tournament. The joyous reaction when Steve Clarke and his players secured qualification demonstrated what it meant to end that long absence. “We want to make the most of Scotland’s participation in this global sporting event by ensuring people have the opportunity to come together and celebrate – no matter the outcome of the match. That is why I proposed making the Monday following our opening game in Boston a national bank holiday. “I am very grateful to His Majesty King Charles for approving the proposal and I encourage employers around the country to work with staff to put in place suitable arrangements that will allow as many of them as possible to join in the celebrations.”

Background

Scotland Bank Holiday Proclamation

As is the case with other bank holidays in Scotland, there is no law requiring banks or any other businesses to close. Employer policy regarding bank holidays will be set out in contracts of employment.