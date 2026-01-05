World Cup Public Holiday

Celebrating Scotland’s first game since 1998.

First Minister John Swinney will propose Monday 15 June 2026 is designated a national bank holiday to mark Scotland’s participation in the World Cup for the first time since 1998.

This will allow individuals, businesses and other organisations in Scotland to celebrate after the men’s team play their opening game against Haiti in Boston.

The First Minister said:

“Scotland qualifying for the men’s World Cup was a remarkable achievement and a landmark moment, and the reaction to the dramatic win against Denmark reminded us all what football means to the country. “This year, we want to make the most of this huge opportunity for Scotland and ensure as many people as possible have the opportunity to celebrate the team’s success. “Not only is this an historic sporting event, it’s also a chance for Scotland to be on the world stage, to attract business development, create tourism interest within the country and to make cultural and sporting connections. “That is why I am taking steps to ensure the Monday after our opening game should be national bank holiday, so that - no matter the outcome of the match - we can all come together to share the occasion.”

Background

Bank holidays are set under the Banking and Financial Dealings Act 1971. The relevant powers were devolved by the Scotland Act 1998.

A day can be appointed as a bank holiday in Scotland by Royal Proclamation. The First Minister advises the Privy Council on proclamations for Scotland that are then designated by Royal Proclamation by His Majesty the King.