World Heritage status for Flow Country
UNESCO recognise global importance of its natural habitat.
The Flow Country in Caithness and Sutherland has been granted World Heritage Site Status by UNESCO’s World Heritage Committee.
It joins Scotland’s six existing WHS – the Neolithic Heart of Orkney, New Lanark, The Antonine Wall, the Old and New Towns of Edinburgh and the Forth Bridge, which were all awarded the designation for their cultural heritage, and St Kilda, recognised for both its cultural and natural importance.
The bid for WHS designation was led by the Flow Country Partnership and was considered at the World Heritage Committee’s 46th annual meeting, this year held in New Delhi.
Acting Net Zero Secretary Gillian Martin recently said:
“This is a truly momentous day for Caithness and Sutherland, and indeed Scotland as a whole.
“The Flow Country is an area of truly outstanding natural beauty and its diverse ecosystems and peatlands are a vital part of in our efforts to combat climate change and nature loss. This new global prominence will help preserve the area for many generations to come.
“I want to congratulate the Flow Country Partnership and everyone who has worked so hard towards this tremendous achievement. Their passion and determination has not only elevated the Flow Country to UNESCO World Heritage Status, but has ensured its protection far into the future.”
UK Government Culture Minister Sir Chris Bryant recently said:
“The Flow Country is one of our most precious resources, as a vital habitat for many species and a key site for carbon capture that continues to inform our understanding of how blanket bog can be used to help mitigate climate change. It is right to recognise this truly inspiring landscape and I look forward to working closely with counterparts in Scotland to showcase this important addition to our UK World Heritage Sites.”
Bid lead for the Flow Country World Heritage Site project and NatureScot Head of Operations for the North of Scotland, Graham Neville, recently said:
“World Heritage status for the Flow Country is a momentous moment for Scotland’s people and their beloved landscape. This successful bid is testament to the hard work and determination of the Flow Country World Heritage project team as well as community members, scientific experts, businesses, landowners and public bodies from across the Flow Country who have been so generous with their time, knowledge and expertise to shape the bid for the benefit of the whole area.
“World Heritage Site status will lead to greater understanding of the Flow Country and raise the profile of Scotland’s peatlands globally for their value as biodiverse habitats and important carbon sinks. It is wonderful recognition of the expert stewardship of farmers and crofters in maintaining this incredible ecosystem as a natural legacy for future generations.”
