World Homelessness Day: ‘working collaboratively’ to end and prevent homelessness

To mark the day, the Cabinet Secretary visited Blue Dragon Court in Cardiff and met staff to hear about their work and the support they provide to help people move on from the experience of homelessness.

The Cabinet Secretary for Housing and Local Government, Jayne Bryant, said:

This World Homelessness Day, I think it’s really important we acknowledge the fantastic work being undertaken in our communities and highlight the importance of collaboration between local authorities, construction partners and registered social landlords to prevent and end homelessness in Wales.

The scheme provides much needed support to people over the age of 55 identified in Cardiff Council’s older person strategy.

The scheme has received £4 million worth of funding from the Welsh Government’s Social Housing Grant and was developed by Wales & West in partnership with Hale Construction and Cardiff Local Authority.

It provides 49 new homes, a mix of 1-bedroom and 2-bedroom flats. The homes are also adaptable and can be tailored to an individual’s needs, allowing them to live independently.

The Cabinet Secretary continued:

It was wonderful to meet with the dedicated staff at Blue Dragon Court whose incredible efforts are contributing to our ambitions of ending all forms of homelessness in Wales. Feedback on the scheme so far has been positive, with most tenants breaking the cycle of homelessness, and I’d like to thank all involved in the scheme for the fantastic results we’re seeing. We’ve set an ambitious target of ending homelessness in Wales, which is why it’s so important that we continue working collaboratively with local authorities and partners to ensure homelessness is rare, brief and unrepeated.

Last World Homelessness Day, the Welsh Government published its White Paper on ending homelessness in Wales which set out the plans for legislation reform and transformational change across the homelessness and housing sector.

The government remains committed to its goal of ending homelessness and has invested almost £220 million in homelessness prevention and support this year alone.

