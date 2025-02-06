World is your Oyster for native Pembrokeshire Oysters

The Rudder’s Boatyard pontoon in Milford haven is the site for a native oyster hotel - which aims to reverse the decline in native oyster population.

Native British oyster populations have declined dramatically over the decades, as a result of habitat loss, pollution, over-harvesting and disease.

During a recent visit to Pembrokeshire, the Deputy First Minister with responsibility for Climate Change and Rural Affairs, Huw Irranca-Davies, saw the oyster hotel, which is part of a project to help restore their population and strengthen the marine ecosystem in Pembrokeshire.

Underneath the pontoon at Rudders Boatyard the Deputy First Minister saw the oyster cages - where oysters are kept as broodstock to release larvae into the Haven to boost the existing population.

The work is part of the ambitious 4-year Natur am Byth nature recovery partnership co-ordinated by Natural Resource Wales (NRW), to save Wales’ most threatened species. The native oyster restoration project is led by the Marine Conservation Society within the partnership. The project aims to restore native oyster broodstock and, eventually, oyster beds within Milford Haven waterway. It includes an oyster citizen science programme and promotion of sustainable management.

The project works in close collaboration with Bangor University, who’s native oyster rearing research will see 200,000 baby oysters deployed to boost the restoration activities in February 2025. This work is being carried out in partnership with Bangor University, the Pembrokeshire Marine SAC Officer and Tethys Oysters in Angle Bay, and forms part of the Welsh Government funded Sustainable Landscapes, Sustainable Places - Blue Carbon Strand of the Pembrokeshire Coast National Park Authority’s Wild Coast Programme.

The Deputy First Minister, said

This is a fantastic example of how environmental organisations, local volunteers and local businesses can help to protect and restore rare species and also connect our communities to nature. This project also goes to show how restoring nature provides green jobs, and supports local economies and sustainable growth in local areas for local people. It is inspiring to see the success that the team have achieved at this site and I look forward to hearing more about future developments.

Sue Burton, Natur am Byth Pembrokeshire Regional Coordinator for the Marine Conservation Society, said

This native oyster work is an important step for the recovery of our marine environment. The Cleddau estuary in Pembrokeshire was once home to a thriving community of native oysters, a species that can build natural reef structures when in high numbers and improve water quality by filtering hundreds of litres of water a day. By bolstering the native oyster population, we hope to kick start the recovery of this natural ecosystem builder”.

John Clark, the Natur am Byth programme manager, said