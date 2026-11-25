Government to take forward plans for new licensing scheme covering businesses and private sellers of knives to keep dangerous weapons off streets.

A world leading licensing regime will crack down on rogue sellers and importers of dangerous knives, the Home Office has announced today.

In a world first, the government is taking forward plans to bring in new licensing rules, meaning all businesses and private individuals selling knives and bladed articles will need to hold a licence.

The new regime will cover the full market, unlike schemes elsewhere in the world which target only certain types of knives. Overseas sellers will also be covered in a separate system overseeing imports of the weapons.

The measures are aimed at tackling the grey market - rogue and unregulated online sellers – who are known to sell dangerous knives to people and children.

Under the proposals, online and offline sellers will be made more accountable for what they sell and how they sell it, giving police greater oversight of the market and new powers to act against those who break the rules. This will make it harder for rogue sellers to operate unchecked and for dangerous weapons to reach children and criminals.

The licensing plans, outlined in the response to a public consultation, form part of wider action to halve knife crime within a decade through tougher enforcement, prevention, and early intervention. Since June 2024, overall knife crime is down 11%, and knife-enabled robbery has fallen by 24% in the seven police force areas where the offence is most concentrated.

In the same timeframe, there has been tougher action on the sale and supply of killer knives, and more than 80,000 knives and dangerous weapons have been removed from Britain’s streets. But there is more to do, and the government is determined to keep up the momentum to protect young people and make our streets safer.

Policing and Crime Minister Sarah Jones said:

No family should have to suffer the devastating consequences of a dangerous weapon falling into the wrong hands. We’ve already strengthened the law around online knife sales, but we need to go further. If you make money selling knives, you should be responsible for making sure they are sold safely and lawfully. A licensing system will help us drive up standards, hold sellers accountable and make it harder for dangerous weapons to reach children and criminals. It is another important step towards our mission to halve knife crime within a decade.

The plans build on Ronan’s Law, brought in by this government following the murder of 16-year-old Ronan Kanda, who was stabbed to death with a ninja sword bought online. Other measures, introduced through the Crime and Policing Act 2026, will strengthen age-verification requirements on online knife sales and require retailers to report bulk online purchases to police. The act also gives police powers to require the removal of illegal knife and offensive weapons content online.

Pooja Kanda OBE, mother of Ronan Kanda and member of the government’s Coalition to Tackle Knife Crime, said:

When I lost my loving son Ronan, my world fell apart. He was just 16 years old, walking home, minding his own business, when his life was taken with a ninja sword that should never have been so easy to buy. Ronan’s Law was the beginning, not the end. We have always said that those who sell dangerous weapons and bladed articles must take responsibility for where those weapons end up. I welcome the government’s commitment to introducing licensing for knife sellers and importers, and I am grateful that the voices of families have been heard. But I will not stop until this becomes law, with proper checks, accountability and enforcement. My son should still be here today. I will continue fighting in his name and working towards protecting future generations.

Licences are expected to last for three years. Police would be able to revoke licences where sellers break the rules, with a fee being charged on a full-cost recovery basis. Private individuals will not be able to apply for an import licence. The government is continuing to work with retailers, law enforcement and other interested groups, including heritage collectors, to finalise how the scheme will operate, with further detail to be set out in legislation and guidance.

The licensing scheme follows recommendations from the government-commissioned Independent Review of Online Sales, which called for stronger regulation of legitimate sellers and toucher action against rogue and grey-market sellers.

Commander Stephen Clayman, head of the National Knife Crime Centre and author of the Independent end-to-end review of online knife sales, said:

I am pleased that the government has agreed to implement a much-needed licensing scheme for knife sellers and importers. This was one of the key recommendations of the National Police Chiefs’ Council’s independent review in 2025, alongside the introduction of age verification for online sales and delivery, and the mandatory reporting of bulk online sales. Done well, it can ensure that the principles of responsible retailing are formalised and make a real difference in disrupting the illicit sale of knives. The National Knife Crime Centre (NKCC) continues to see how the current unregulated market is being exploited and how easily prohibited weapons can reach children, whether directly or through grey markets. Stronger regulation of knife retailers is an important step in closing those gaps and reducing the risk of further harm. The NKCC has worked determinedly to a tackle knife-enabled crime, coordinating the seizure of more than 1,300 knives since its launch in April this year. Those efforts will continue and we stand ready to support the next steps, applying the lessons from the review to a retail market that continues to evolve — particularly around overseas sellers.

Patrick Green, CEO of the Ben Kinsella Trust and member of the government’s coalition to Tackle Knife Crime said: