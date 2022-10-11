Association for Project Management
Printable version
World Menopause Day: APM takes action on menopause
Did you know that October 18 is World Menopause Day? In the UK, women make up nearly half the workforce, but around 900,000 have quit their jobs because of the menopause. Association for Project Management (APM) is taking positive steps to help its employees, including:
- Introducing Menopause Champions
- Inviting all our staff members to knowledge-share sessions about the menopause
- Holding menopause chat sessions throughout the year where women can come together and talk about how they’re feeling, ask questions and generally discuss anything in relation to the menopause
- Signing the Menopause Workplace Pledge – a commitment to recognise issues, talk openly and support employees affected by menopause
APM is also holding a free webinar for its members, Corporate Partners and Corporate Affiliates on 20 October about Understanding the menopause and women's health matters, featuring Julie Čolan, Founder and Campaigner, Secret Whispers. You can register your place here.
Jackie Martin, APM’s Director of Education and Lifelong Learning, yesterday said:
“As recently as this February, a survey by The House of Commons Women and Equalities Committee found 1 in 3 women missing work due to menopause symptoms, and that stigma around menopause still persists.
“We know that people experiencing the menopause may struggle with symptoms in the workplace, which is why we’re committed as an employer to recognising the impacts this can have on people and offering appropriate support.
“We hope this approach will inspire other organisations to look at what more they can do to help their employees, and make project professionals affected by menopause to feel more confident to talk about it openly and ask for any help or reasonable adjustments they may need at work.”
Original article link: https://www.apm.org.uk/news/world-menopause-day-apm-takes-action-on-menopause/
