World Menopause Day: APM takes action on menopause

Did you know that October 18 is World Menopause Day? In the UK, women make up nearly half the workforce, but around 900,000 have quit their jobs because of the menopause. Association for Project Management (APM) is taking positive steps to help its employees, including:

Introducing Menopause Champions

Inviting all our staff members to knowledge-share sessions about the menopause

Holding menopause chat sessions throughout the year where women can come together and talk about how they’re feeling, ask questions and generally discuss anything in relation to the menopause

Signing the Menopause Workplace Pledge – a commitment to recognise issues, talk openly and support employees affected by menopause

APM is also holding a free webinar for its members, Corporate Partners and Corporate Affiliates on 20 October about Understanding the menopause and women's health matters, featuring Julie Čolan, Founder and Campaigner, Secret Whispers. You can register your place here.

Jackie Martin, APM’s Director of Education and Lifelong Learning, yesterday said: