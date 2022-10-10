Children’s Commissioner
|Printable version
World Mental Health Day
The 10th of October marks The World Health Organisation’s ‘World Mental Health Day’, to mobilise efforts around the world in support of mental health.
Children have told me how much they care about their mental health and wellbeing. They speak about mental health more fluently and more confidently than many adults. The Big Ask, the largest ever survey of children in England highlighted that while most children were happy or fine with their mental health, 20% were worried about their mental health and it was children’s biggest worry overall. That’s why I want to mark World Mental Health Day by representing children’s voices and highlighting what children have told us they need.
This year, based on what children said in The Big Ask, my office have developed flyers for primary school pupils and secondary school students to help them talk about their feelings and find out how to get support if needed. My office also publishes the Children’s Mental Health Briefing annually with new data from the NHS, which helps to continue shining a light on this important area.
In July, I published ‘A Head Start: Early support for children’s mental health’, which describes six ambitions for early mental health support for children. These are based on the ideas that children have shared with me.
The ambitions set out to ensure we provide ‘whole childhood support’, from birth to adulthood. Starting with support for families before a child is even born, and through the early years, we set out the need to build strong foundations for good mental health. In order to prevent problems building up, children need to have time and space to have fun safely online and in the real world. If problems do emerge, children need access to early help in school, online or in the community. When specialist help is needed, it should be easy for children to access, with no child turned away.
Click here for full press release
Original article link: https://www.childrenscommissioner.gov.uk/2022/10/10/world-mental-health-day/
Latest News from
Children’s Commissioner
The Children’s Commissioner’s Pillars: Better World10/10/2022 15:38:00
In The Big Ask – the largest ever survey of children – children told me that they aspired to have a better, fairer world. Nearly 2 in every 5 children told me that ‘A healthy environment and planet’ was their biggest worry for the future, and 31% said that fairness in society was also a key worry.
Family Review: Family Profiles kinship care10/10/2022 09:20:00
As part of our work on the Family Review, we heard from kinship care families. Kinship care is when a child lives in a family arrangement with a relative or friend instead of their parents.
Reflections from kinship carers this Kinship Care Week07/10/2022 13:10:00
This Kinship Care Week I want to highlight the amazing work that kinship carers do to provide loving and stable homes for children and to start a conversation about how we can best support them.
The Children’s Commissioner responds to the Justice Committee’s pre-legislative scrutiny of the draft Victims Bill30/09/2022 13:38:00
Today the Justice Select Committee published its pre-legislative scrutiny report on the draft Victims Bill.
Changes to the Children’s Commissioner’s Audit and Risk Committee30/09/2022 09:20:00
The Audit and Risk Committee (ARC) provides the Children’s Commissioner with independent assurance on the financial and governance arrangements and internal control mechanisms.
The Children’s Commissioner publishes ‘Digital childhoods: a survey of children and parents’29/09/2022 15:38:00
Today the Children’s Commissioner is publishing findings from a survey of children and their parents on online safety.
Identifying the looked after children missing from education29/09/2022 09:20:00
My Attendance Audit so far has included surveying all local authorities, carrying out a deep-dive in 10 local authorities to get to the root of school absence and a detailed investigation of the daily attendance patterns in autumn 2021.
Using school attendance data proactively rather than reactively28/09/2022 14:20:00
My Attendance Audit so far has included surveying all local authorities, carrying out a deep-dive in 10 local authorities to get to the root of school absence and a detailed investigation of the daily attendance patterns in autumn 2021.
Family Review: Family Profiles23/09/2022 09:20:00
As part of our work on the Family Review, we asked families to contribute to our research by sharing their Family Profile – a snapshot of what families means to them, their strengths, the challenges they may have experienced, how they like to spend their time and the support that they value the most.