World Quantum Day 2025

World Quantum Day is an international initiative that invites all businesses, scientists, engineers, educators, communicators, entrepreneurs, technologists and more to showcase the latest advancements in quantum technologies. This year has been declared the International Year of Quantum by the United Nations, raising the profile and prominence of World Quantum Day.

As the UK's technology trade association, techUK celebrates World Quantum Day each year by showcasing the success and prominence of the UK quantum sector. This year, we have asked our contributors to answer the question “How can the UK leverage the quantum opportunity?” in their contributions below

techUK members – many as international leaders in this space – are showcasing their expertise through insights and videos below. We are also delighted that several stakeholders and key ecosystem partners have also shared contributions. This includes the National Quantum Computing Centre, and the Institute of Physics – who are the designated co-ordinators of the UK’s contributions to the International Year of Quantum.

