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World Quantum Day 2026
World Quantum Day is an international initiative that invites businesses, scientists, engineers, educators, communicators, entrepreneurs, technologists and more to showcase the latest advancements in quantum technologies and generate interest in quantum-based ambitions.
The UK has spent more than a decade building world-class quantum foundations. With over £1 billion committed to quantum technologies in the spending review period, the launch of the ProQure quantum computing procurement programme, and a growing roster of companies, researchers, and hubs that are recognised globally, the foundations are strong. The question now is how we turn that into lasting global competitiveness at a moment when the rest of the world is moving faster than ever.
As the UK's technology trade association, techUK celebrates World Quantum Day each year by showcasing the strength and ambition of the UK quantum sector. This year, we have asked our contributors to answer the question: "How does the UK turn its strong quantum foundations into lasting global competitiveness?"
techUK members – many of them leaders in the global quantum space – are sharing their perspectives through insights and videos below. We hope these contributions offer a snapshot of ecosystem thinking at a pivotal moment for the UK’s quantum sector!
Original article link: https://www.techuk.org/resource/world-quantum-day-2026.html
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