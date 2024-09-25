World Rivers Day 2024: Removing fish barriers across South West

Fish have been moving more freely thanks to joint efforts to remove manmade barriers blocking them from going home to spawn or reach vital habitats.

World Rivers Day, which happens on the fourth Sunday of September, is a global event which celebrates rivers around the world – including the River Camel in Cornwall and River Tarrant in Dorset where the Environment Agency and partner organisations have worked hard to remove weirs in the past year. Staff have also been investigating the River Teign to draw up a detailed map of 59 manmade structures and a further 79 obstacles to inform future action.

An Environment Agency spokesperson said:

World Rivers Day is an excellent reminder to celebrate what we have and the vital work that is being undertaken to protect and improve our rivers The cost of removing these legacy structures when demands on rivers were different are prohibitive. But thanks to partnership help from bodies like Westcountry Rivers Trust and Wessex Rivers Trust, we are overcoming these obstacles. There are many pressures on fish including the iconic salmon which is seeing a global decline in numbers. Removing historic obstacles is one way to improve their future and enhance the environment that they live in.

This weir on the River Camel was causing issues for fish Credit: Westcountry Rivers Trust

How the River Camel looks now the weir has been removed Credit: Westcountry Rivers Trust

Alongside removing obstacles in the river, initiatives like reducing the canopy of forested areas to let more light into habitats and slowing the flow of water with leaky dams have improved the environment for the wildlife dependent on both rivers.

Laurence Couldrick, Chief Executive Officer for Westcountry Rivers Trust, said:

The two barrier removals on the upper River Camel have contributed to safeguarding this beautiful Cornish river and many of the protected species that rely on free-flowing rivers. As well as removing barriers to fish passage this also provides numerous ecological benefits such as restoring natural flow regimes, improving sediment transport, improved water quality, enhanced biodiversity and improving climate resilience.

A spokesperson for the National Trust said:

Partnerships are a powerful tool to unlock benefits for our catchments and maximise the positive impacts of any project. In priority rivers for Atlantic Salmon in the South West such as the Teign, Lemon and Plym we are working closely with the Environment Agency, Rivers Trusts and other partners to undertake monitoring, enhance habitats and remove or provide solutions to the presence of barriers, with wider benefits to local wildlife and communities.

