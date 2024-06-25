Ministry of Defence
|Printable version
World War One Soldiers Buried in France
The remains of 14 Commonwealth soldiers who fought in World War One, none of them identifiable by name, have been laid to rest in France.
The men were commemorated in three burial ceremonies throughout this week:
- On 18 June, one soldier of an unknown regiment was buried at the Commonweath War Graves Commission (CWGC) Caterpillar Valley Cemetery, Longueval.
- On 19 June, one soldier of an unknown regiment was buried at CWGC Serre Road No. 2 Cemetery .
- On 20 June, one unknown officer and two unknown soldiers of the Suffolk Regiment, one unknown soldier of the Royal Fusiliers and one unknown officer and seven unknown soldiers of unknown regiments, were buried at CWGC Wancourt British Cemetery.
All services were organised by the MOD’s Joint Casualty and Compassionate Centre (JCCC), also known as the ‘MOD War Detectives’.
The soldier buried at CWGC Caterpillar Valley Cemetery was discovered in a freshly ploughed field on the edge of High Wood, Longueval. The soldier buried at CWGC Serre Road No. 2 Cemetery was discovered by tourists walking by another ploughed field near Beaumont Hamel. The remains of both men were recovered by the Commonwealth War Graves Commission.
Members of the Royal Anglian Regiment carry the coffin to the graveside at Serre Road No. 2 Cemetery (Crown Copyright)
Due to the extensive fighting in both areas by multiple battalions of different regiments over a long period, the list of those missing is extensive. Though the General Service buttons and ammunition found alongside the remains indicate the men were of Commonwealth origin and unlikely to be officers, no artefacts could identify individuals. With no way to distinguish these men from the hundreds recorded there as missing, both were buried as unknown soldiers, known unto God.
The 12 soldiers buried in CWGC Wancourt were found in 2019 during construction work near Monchy-le-Preux and were recovered by the CWGC. It is likely they were originally buried in a battlefield cemetery, because the location was immediately behind the area where frontlines stabilised at the end of the First Battle of the Scarpe (9-14 April 1917). After the war it is likely the battlefield cemetery was accidentally overlooked when other such cemeteries were moved.
Members of the Royal Anglian Regiment with the 12 headstones of the unknown soldiers being buried at Wancourt British Cemetery (Crown Copyright)
Some of the men were found with Suffolk Regiment and Royal Fusiliers artefacts, but unfortunately a majority could not be attributed to a regiment. It is likely they were killed between April and August 1917. Despite many attempts, DNA samples taken from the remains could not provide information to identify any of the men. Sadly, they have been buried as unknown soldiers, known unto God.
Nicola Nash, MOD War Detective said:
Whilst it is disappointing that we have been unable to name these men, they have still been afforded a dignified and respectful full military burial. These soldiers are ‘Known Unto God’ and will be remembered by us always.
The graves will now be cared for in perpetuity by CWGC. Mel Donnelly, Head of Commemorations at the CWGC, said:
Sometimes despite everyone’s best efforts, the identity of soldiers cannot be determined before they are laid to rest. However, though unknown, these 14 brave soldiers have received a full military burial befitting of their service and of the sacrifice they all made, more than a century after they died.
We will care for their graves, now in three of our cemeteries in France, in perpetuity.
Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/news/world-war-one-soldiers-buried-in-france
Latest News from
Ministry of Defence
Two World War One Soldiers Buried in France13/06/2024 13:15:00
Two soldiers, whose remains were found in a cave, have been laid to rest with full military honours more than a century after their deaths.
D-Day veterans gather in Portsmouth as 80th anniversary events begin04/06/2024 13:15:00
Dozens of veterans of the Normandy Landings gathered at Southwick House in Hampshire today as a week of events marking the 80th anniversary of D-Day begins.
Ministry of Defence confirms the death of Squadron Leader Mark Long04/06/2024 12:15:00
It is with great sadness that the Ministry of Defence must confirm the death of Squadron Leader Mark Long.
UK and Latvia launch industry competition to provide thousands of drones for Ukraine04/06/2024 10:25:00
The drones will be procured as part of the Drone Capability Coalition for Ukraine, co-led by the UK and Latvia.
Statement on Air Strikes against Houthi military targets in Yemen: 30 May 202431/05/2024 13:15:00
Royal Air Force participates in operation targeting Houthi military facilities in Yemen.
Officer Of The Cheshire Regiment Killed In World War One Laid To Rest In France29/05/2024 10:15:00
A young soldier who worked as a schoolteacher and played for Bolton Wanderers Football Club has finally been laid to rest in France along with two unknown soldiers, nearly 110 years after his death.
HMS Duncan deploys to the Red Sea to protect shipping routes28/05/2024 13:15:00
The Type 45 destroyed sailed from Portsmouth to relieve her sister ship, HMS Diamond.
Children at heart of D-Day 80 with ultimate history lesson23/05/2024 13:12:00
30 children visited 10 Downing Street and HMS Belfast for the ultimate D-Day history lesson, transported on a Second World War-era red London bus.
30,000 forces families helped to buy own home with life-changing government support17/05/2024 10:10:00
In the 10 years since the Forces Help To Buy scheme launched, over 30,000 families have so far benefitted from government support, with more than £450 million in interest free loans issued to service personnel to help them get onto the property ladder.