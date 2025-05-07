World-first wearable diabetes monitor being developed with EU funding boost

A Welsh business is developing a potentially revolutionary way of managing diabetes after receiving funding from the world’s largest research collaboration programme.

Afon Technology Ltd is working on a world-first wearable non-invasive blood glucose sensor, which measures levels in real-time – eliminating the need for frequent and painful finger pricking.

The Caldicot-based business received more than £2 million in funding from Horizon Europe – the EU’s flagship £80 billion research and innovation programme – to fast track the development of its pioneering breakthrough.

Called Glucowear, the sensor is worn on the wrist and uses ultra-low power microwave signals to monitor glucose levels.

Afon Technology Ltd is one of more than 20 businesses in Wales to have benefited from the Horizon Europe scheme after the Welsh Government lobbied for continued involvement post Brexit.

Sabih Chaudhry, the CEO of Afon Technology Ltd said:

From our small office and laboratory in Wales, our skilled team is pursuing the holy grail of glucose monitoring—a breakthrough with the potential to change the world. The Horizon funding scheme has been instrumental in accelerating the development of our groundbreaking technology. We were thrilled to receive €2.4 million from the European Innovation Council, allowing us to drive our innovation toward commercialisation and, ultimately, improve the lives of those living with diabetes.

The Horizon Europe 2025 funding programme is now available online and the Welsh Government is encouraging Wales-based researchers and innovators to develop submissions for the programme, which is being run by the European Commission until 2027.

Grant support is available to businesses to stimulate participation in Horizon Europe via Agile Cymru.

