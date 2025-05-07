Welsh Government
|Printable version
World-first wearable diabetes monitor being developed with EU funding boost
A Welsh business is developing a potentially revolutionary way of managing diabetes after receiving funding from the world’s largest research collaboration programme.
Afon Technology Ltd is working on a world-first wearable non-invasive blood glucose sensor, which measures levels in real-time – eliminating the need for frequent and painful finger pricking.
The Caldicot-based business received more than £2 million in funding from Horizon Europe – the EU’s flagship £80 billion research and innovation programme – to fast track the development of its pioneering breakthrough.
Called Glucowear, the sensor is worn on the wrist and uses ultra-low power microwave signals to monitor glucose levels.
Afon Technology Ltd is one of more than 20 businesses in Wales to have benefited from the Horizon Europe scheme after the Welsh Government lobbied for continued involvement post Brexit.
Sabih Chaudhry, the CEO of Afon Technology Ltd said:
From our small office and laboratory in Wales, our skilled team is pursuing the holy grail of glucose monitoring—a breakthrough with the potential to change the world.
The Horizon funding scheme has been instrumental in accelerating the development of our groundbreaking technology. We were thrilled to receive €2.4 million from the European Innovation Council, allowing us to drive our innovation toward commercialisation and, ultimately, improve the lives of those living with diabetes.
The Horizon Europe 2025 funding programme is now available online and the Welsh Government is encouraging Wales-based researchers and innovators to develop submissions for the programme, which is being run by the European Commission until 2027.
Grant support is available to businesses to stimulate participation in Horizon Europe via Agile Cymru.
Cabinet Secretary for Economy, Energy and Planning, Rebecca Evans said:
Horizon Europe funding is pivotal for researchers, innovators, and businesses in pushing the boundaries of science and tackling critical challenges such as climate change, medical treatment, and industrial competitiveness in new technologies.
I urge organisations in Wales to take advantage of the UK’s Associate Country status under the programme in 2025 so that we build on our reputation as a magnet for international collaboration, investment and excellence.
Original article link: https://www.gov.wales/world-first-wearable-diabetes-monitor-being-developed-eu-funding-boost
Latest News from
Welsh Government
Welsh Government backs tidal power with £2 million investment07/05/2025 14:10:00
The Welsh Government has completed a £2 million equity investment in tidal energy firm Inyanga Marine Energy Group, reinforcing Wales' commitment to developing renewable energy.
Early intervention prevents homelessness and helps keep young people in education07/05/2025 11:05:00
Caerphilly Council’s youth service are working with schools and other organisations, to support young people aged 11 to 18, who are at risk of being not in education, employment or training or becoming homeless.
Major funding boost transforms spaces where communities gather07/05/2025 09:05:00
From sports clubs to family centres offering vital support, 14 community settings across Wales will be given a new lease of life, thanks to a new £3m investment from the Welsh Government.
New group to strengthen citizen voice in Welsh democracy06/05/2025 16:05:00
A group of leading experts in democracy, community engagement and policy development have been brought together to find new approaches to democratic participation across Wales.
Dementia hub achieves gold status after £140,000 upgrade06/05/2025 14:05:00
Swansea's Dementia Hwb has been recognised for its exceptional dementia-friendly environment following a £140,000 Welsh Government funded transformation.
First Minister celebrates two Welsh Bletchley Park code breakers06/05/2025 11:05:00
Two Welsh women, who live just ten minutes apart and served as code breakers during the Second World War, have been celebrated by the First Minister at the age of 101 for their crucial work.
New road scheme set to improve journey times and connectivity in South West Wales06/05/2025 10:05:00
The A40 Llanddewi Velfrey to Redstone Cross road scheme in Pembrokeshire has been opened thanks to a £60 million joint investment by Welsh Government and the EU.
£5m to support students with additional learning needs in Further Education02/05/2025 15:05:00
New funding will transform educational facilities for students with additional learning needs (ALN) in FE Colleges across Wales.
Sinema Cymru: new round of funding to boost Welsh language film02/05/2025 14:05:00
Following its initial success, a second round of funding has opened to support Welsh language feature films with international and big screen potential.
Support for nature-friendly farming across Wales’ most treasured landscapes02/05/2025 11:05:00
An innovative new scheme will provide farmers working in National Parks and National Landscapes (formerly Areas of Outstanding Natural Beauty - AONBs) in Wales with practical assistance and dedicated funding for projects that support nature to recover and thrive.