"World-leading" gonorrhoea vaccination programme rolled out in Wales as infection levels remain at historic high
Wales has become one of the first nations in the world to start vaccinating people against the sexually transmitted infection gonorrhoea.
The vaccine is now available in sexual health clinics to gay, bisexual and other men who have sex with men (GBMSM) at high risk of infection and others assessed as high risk by a clinician.
The programme’s rollout, which began in July, follows research showing that the existing meningococcal B vaccination can protect people from gonorrhoea by up to 40 per cent.
Detected cases of gonorrhoea are at near record high levels in Wales amid concern over rising rates of antibiotic-resistant strains of the disease.
Wendi Shepherd, Deputy Director of Health Protection for Public Health Wales, recently said:
“The introduction of this vaccination programme is an important step towards reducing the spread of an infection that’s becoming increasingly difficult to treat.
“As antibiotic-resistant forms of gonorrhoea emerge, preventing infection through vaccination and consistent condom use becomes increasingly important.
“Anybody that thinks they may be eligible, particularly gay, bisexual and other men who have sex with men, should contact their local sexual health clinic to book an appointment.”
While recent data indicates a drop in cases, detected infections remain at near record levels in Wales. Recent trends show significant rises in the last five years, particularly since the COVID-19 pandemic. In 2023, 5,336 people were diagnosed with gonorrhoea, compared to just 973 in 2015.
Individuals can find their nearest sexual health clinic online via NHS 111 Wales.
More information about vaccination against gonorrhoea can be found on the Public Health Wales website.
