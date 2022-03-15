Worst fall in real pay for 8 years, says TUC

Commenting on the latest employment figures published by the ONS today (Tuesday), which show that real wages fell by 1.5% (using CPI) over the year, TUC General Secretary Frances O’Grady said:

"Working people deserve financial security and a wage they can live on.

“But instead, they are facing the steepest decline in real pay for eight years, and a cost of living crisis that will get worse if the government doesn’t act now.

“Energy bills will rise at least 14 times faster than wages this year. Household budgets are already stretched to the brink and can’t take any more.

“The government must use the spring statement to act.

“We need a plan to get wages rising in all jobs, a boost to Universal Credit, and a windfall tax on oil and gas profits – with the money raised going to energy grants for hard-pressed families.”