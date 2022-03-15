WiredGov Newswire (news from other organisations)
|Printable version
Worst fall in real pay for 8 years, says TUC
Commenting on the latest employment figures published by the ONS today (Tuesday), which show that real wages fell by 1.5% (using CPI) over the year, TUC General Secretary Frances O’Grady said:
"Working people deserve financial security and a wage they can live on.
“But instead, they are facing the steepest decline in real pay for eight years, and a cost of living crisis that will get worse if the government doesn’t act now.
“Energy bills will rise at least 14 times faster than wages this year. Household budgets are already stretched to the brink and can’t take any more.
“The government must use the spring statement to act.
“We need a plan to get wages rising in all jobs, a boost to Universal Credit, and a windfall tax on oil and gas profits – with the money raised going to energy grants for hard-pressed families.”
Editors Note
- TUC analysis published on Saturday shows that energy bills will rise at least 14 times faster than wages this year: https://www.tuc.org.uk/news/tuc-energy-bills-set-rise-least-14-times-faster-wages-2022
- Today’s ONS labour market statistics are here: https://www.ons.gov.uk/employmentandlabourmarket/peopleinwork/employmentandemployeetypes/bulletins/uklabourmarket/march2022 They show that real pay using the CPI measure of inflation fell at the fastest rate in eight years. Using the CPIH measure, it fell at the fastest rate since August 2014, other than a one-off month in June 2020.
- The Trades Union Congress (TUC) exists to make the working world a better place for everyone. We bring together the 5.5 million working people who make up our 48 member unions. We support unions to grow and thrive, and we stand up for everyone who works for a living.
Latest News from
WiredGov Newswire (news from other organisations)
LGA responds to government Homes for Ukraine scheme15/03/2022 11:40:00
Cllr James Jamieson, LGA Chairman, responded to news of the Government's Homes for Ukraine scheme
TUC - Energy bills set to rise at least 14 times faster than wages in 202215/03/2022 11:05:00
Record energy prices could “wipe out” entire value of pay rises this year.
CIPD - Pay struggles to keep up with the rise in prices15/03/2022 10:40:00
‘We are at the foothills of the 2022 living standards squeeze’, says the CIPD in response to the latest labour market statistics from the ONS
UK Space Agency - New space funding paves the way for pioneering approaches to energy, communication and resources15/03/2022 09:05:00
British space technology will help pioneer new approaches to energy, communications and resources, thanks to new projects from the UK Space Agency
Ministers’ mixed messages on Covid safety will put workers at risk from April - TUC14/03/2022 15:05:00
The TUC has written to Business Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng warning that workers’ safety is being put at risk by confusion created by guidance announced by the Prime Minister on Covid-19 and workplace risk assessments.
Audit Scotland - Scotland's councils face a financially uncertain future14/03/2022 14:25:00
Scotland’s councils have increased reserves over the last year but must address the impacts of an overall reduction in funding and ongoing challenges caused by Covid-19.
LGA responds to CMA report on children's social care market14/03/2022 12:25:00
Chair of the Local Government Association’s Children and Young People Board, responded to a report by the Competition and Markets Authority calling for action on the children’s social care market, Cllr Anntoinette Bramble
Citizens Advice - One in 12 now using Buy Now Pay Later to cover essentials14/03/2022 11:25:00
One in 12 people turned to Buy Now Pay Later (BNPL) to cover basic costs - such as food and toiletries - in the last six months, Citizens Advice has found.