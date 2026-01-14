Would Trump’s threatened strikes help Iran’s protesters or boost the regime?

EXPERT COMMENT

The effects of a US strike in Iran could range from disaster to deliverance.

Donald Trump has once again threatened to attack Iran if it continues to use lethal force against the protest movement, which is growing by the day. ‘I tell the Iranian leaders: You better not start shooting, because we’ll start shooting, too,’ the US president said at a recent meeting with oil executives. On Sunday the president warned the US was considering ‘very strong options’ and claimed that Iran was seeking negotiations.

Already, Trump’s close national security aides are debating the merits of the use of military force, with one US official saying that ‘many think major kinetic action at this stage would undermine the protests’. Senior US military officials are also cautioning the president that more time is needed to prepare for such strikes.

