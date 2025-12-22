WPP appointed to be UK Government’s lead media agency

In a major step forward for the modernisation of government communications, the UK Government has appointed media agency WPP Media, part of WPP, to provide media strategy, planning, and buying services across the public sector.

British media agency WPP Media (part of WPP) appointed to lead government media strategy and support vital public sector campaigns.

Innovative new approach will ensure that Government communications connect and engage with audiences directly on the platforms where they are most active.

New agreement to focus on vital campaigns, including the National Blood Donation drive and Armed Forces and teacher recruitment.

WPP Media will plan high-impact public sector campaigns to engage and inform citizens across the increasingly diverse media landscape. Additionally, WPP Media has also been awarded the out-of-home buying duties on behalf of the Government.

Public information campaigns and the efficient running of frontline services depend on good Government communications and it is vital that the Government keeps pace with the media landscape, especially on digital platforms. WPP Media will support recruitment campaigns for essential frontline roles such as nurses, teachers, social workers, and prison staff. It will also support life-saving campaigns for NHS blood, plasma, and organ donation, alongside initiatives such as the THINK! Road Safety, Fire Kills and Violence Against Women and Girls campaigns.

The media procurement agreement also promotes the UK globally through the GREAT campaign - the UK’s flagship international communications programme - which in 2024/25 delivered £218 million in foreign direct investment and more than £300 million in trade wins.

By uniting media planning and buying under a single agency, the Government will streamline its work to more effectively reach target audiences across the platforms it engages with, such as TikTok, Instagram and Reddit, as well as television, radio and print media. Government Communications will also benefit from advances in AI-powered advertising technologies and audience insight to personalise messaging to the public.

The changes will also:

Reduce the number of suppliers from 33 to 23 across the whole agreement:

Reduce campaign planning times and management costs

More effectively reach its citizens across the UK with messaging relevant to the platforms they use.

Unify cross-government messaging to ensure every pound of public money is spent effectively.

Support British jobs and investment through WPP’s extensive UK operations.

The Government is committed to using innovative technologies to transform the way the state and public services are run. WPP’s appointment will help the Government deliver modern, data-driven communications directly to citizens, broadening its reach beyond traditional politically-interested audiences.

A new targeted online audience-led approach will move Government Communications beyond traditional advertising and PR. Government Communications’ New Media Unit has proven the value of this approach and this appointment gives the Government the ability to replicate this approach at scale across all government campaigns.

Crucially, the agreement managed by the Crown Commercial Service - will play an important role in ensuring that the UK public receives clear, accurate, and authoritative information from the Government.

Permanent Secretary for Government Communications, David Dinsmore said:

Today’s media landscape is unrecognisable when compared to even a decade ago. The public has changed where and how they get their information and Government needs to communicate its story with the best tools available. Our appointment of WPP Media means that we will transform how we deliver communications and secure the best value for money for the taxpayer.

Cindy Rose, CEO of WPP, said:

It’s a profound honour to be entrusted with the UK Government’s media strategy, planning and buying and OOH buying duties. We couldn’t be more excited about this partnership, combining the very best of British creativity and media innovation to support vital public service communications. This decision is a powerful endorsement of our data capabilities and our AI-powered WPP Open platform to create a truly integrated and forward-thinking solution to connect the UK Government with the public it serves.

Kate Rowlinson, CEO of WPP Media UK, said: