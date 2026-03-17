Wrapped up but still cold at home: Study highlights the struggles low income households face to keep warm and the wide-ranging impacts on health and daily life

Public Health Wales has today published a briefing which shows the impact of home temperatures on the health and well-being of people on a low income. The study was carried out in March 2023 and involved 15 people from low-income households in Wales, who all also self-reported a long-term health condition.

The results measured the average daytime temperature in the main living room of the home for one week, and showed that half were not meeting the recommended minimum for general households of 18 degrees Celsius (range 13.3°C to 16.9°C). The remaining half had main living rooms above 18 degrees Celsius (range 18.3°C to 23.1°C).

When describing their experiences during the most recent winter period, most participants said they spent most, if not all their time at home, and described feeling cold. Some participants said some areas of the home were colder than others:

“I can go up there [upstairs which has no heating source] for an hour, but after that, it’s just the same as going out the back.”

The study heard that almost all participants were “struggling” with the cost of heating their homes. One participant said:

“Well, the bills they’re going to pile up and that, that’s what I’m worried about. It’s all right putting it on, but you know, can you pay for it when the bill comes?”

They all described behaviours designed to heat themselves first rather than the room or home, such as marching on the spot, wearing additional clothes in the home such as coats, hats and scarves, or using hot water bottles to keep warm. Some also described going without essentials (such as food), limiting hobbies in the home, and not having visitors to the home as they tried to manage energy costs.

“There’s days where I won’t eat so that we can have heat.”

They spoke about the frustration, lack of motivation and the negative impact on their mental health as a result of their home temperature.

“I think it’s depressing because you’re cold every day and then, you know, it’s that constant worry of overspending on your utility bill. So, you know, your mental health suffers. Yes, my mental health suffers.”

Dr Hayley Janssen, Public Health Researcher at Public Health Wales, said: “This research demonstrates the challenges that people on a low income face in being able to afford to heat their homes to a consistent and comfortable level to maintain their health, and the negative impacts this has on their mental and physical health and well-being.”

Ben Saltmarsh, Head of Wales at National Energy Action, said: “Public Health Wales provide yet more evidence of the crisis of cold homes. A toxic mix of low incomes, high energy prices and inefficient housing is leaving people unable to meet their basic needs – putting their health at risk. We urgently need to make the homes of those most in need warmer, greener and healthier.”

The report can be found here.