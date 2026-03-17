NHS Wales
|Printable version
Wrapped up but still cold at home: Study highlights the struggles low income households face to keep warm and the wide-ranging impacts on health and daily life
Public Health Wales has today published a briefing which shows the impact of home temperatures on the health and well-being of people on a low income. The study was carried out in March 2023 and involved 15 people from low-income households in Wales, who all also self-reported a long-term health condition.
The results measured the average daytime temperature in the main living room of the home for one week, and showed that half were not meeting the recommended minimum for general households of 18 degrees Celsius (range 13.3°C to 16.9°C). The remaining half had main living rooms above 18 degrees Celsius (range 18.3°C to 23.1°C).
When describing their experiences during the most recent winter period, most participants said they spent most, if not all their time at home, and described feeling cold. Some participants said some areas of the home were colder than others:
“I can go up there [upstairs which has no heating source] for an hour, but after that, it’s just the same as going out the back.”
The study heard that almost all participants were “struggling” with the cost of heating their homes. One participant said:
“Well, the bills they’re going to pile up and that, that’s what I’m worried about. It’s all right putting it on, but you know, can you pay for it when the bill comes?”
They all described behaviours designed to heat themselves first rather than the room or home, such as marching on the spot, wearing additional clothes in the home such as coats, hats and scarves, or using hot water bottles to keep warm. Some also described going without essentials (such as food), limiting hobbies in the home, and not having visitors to the home as they tried to manage energy costs.
“There’s days where I won’t eat so that we can have heat.”
They spoke about the frustration, lack of motivation and the negative impact on their mental health as a result of their home temperature.
“I think it’s depressing because you’re cold every day and then, you know, it’s that constant worry of overspending on your utility bill. So, you know, your mental health suffers. Yes, my mental health suffers.”
Dr Hayley Janssen, Public Health Researcher at Public Health Wales, said: “This research demonstrates the challenges that people on a low income face in being able to afford to heat their homes to a consistent and comfortable level to maintain their health, and the negative impacts this has on their mental and physical health and well-being.”
Ben Saltmarsh, Head of Wales at National Energy Action, said: “Public Health Wales provide yet more evidence of the crisis of cold homes. A toxic mix of low incomes, high energy prices and inefficient housing is leaving people unable to meet their basic needs – putting their health at risk. We urgently need to make the homes of those most in need warmer, greener and healthier.”
The report can be found here.
Original article link: https://phw.nhs.wales/news/wrapped-up-but-still-cold-at-home-study-highlights-the-struggles-low-income-households-face-to-keep-warm-and-the-wide-ranging-impacts-on-health-and-daily-life/
Latest News from
NHS Wales
Public Health Wales highlights urgent health risks from abuse, loneliness and financial struggles in later life.11/03/2026 09:15:00
A new study by Public Health Wales, Bangor University and Liverpool John Moores University has shown how abuse, struggling with finances and loneliness and social isolation in later life increase people’s risks of poor health.
Bilingual app launched to help people quit smoking in Wales10/03/2026 10:20:00
A new app will offer free, bilingual and personalised support to help people quit smoking for good across Wales.
WHO re‑designates Public Health Wales Collaborating Centre on Investment for Health and Well-being10/03/2026 09:20:00
Public Health Wales is celebrating the re-designation of its Policy and International Health Directorate as a World Health Organization (WHO) Collaborating Centre on Investment for Health and Well-being. This reaffirms Wales’ position as a global leader in shaping policies, strategies and investments with health, well-being and equity at the heart.
Almost Half of Dementia Cases Could Be Prevented Through Lifestyle Changes04/03/2026 09:15:00
Public Health Wales is highlighting the importance of brain health following a review of international evidence showing that up to 45 percent of dementia cases could be prevented.
Better mental wellbeing linked to better heart health26/02/2026 14:15:00
Better mental wellbeing is linked to improved heart health, with new evidence showing it is associated with lower cardiovascular mortality and reduced risk factors such as high blood pressure and unhealthy cholesterol levels.
Tooth decay in young children in Wales continues to fall, but inequalities remain24/02/2026 11:15:00
New findings from the NHS Wales Dental Epidemiology Programme show that the oral health of School Year One children in Wales continues to improve, with fewer experiencing tooth decay than in previous years.
Wales leads globally in recognising social connections as a public health priority.18/02/2026 14:10:00
Public Health Wales has published a new report examining loneliness, social isolation and social connection across the nation, drawing on findings from the 2025 flagship report from the World Health Organization’s Commission on Social Connection.
Welsh public backs stronger support for women's health and well-being after pregnancy11/02/2026 15:05:00
New findings from Public Health Wales’s latest Time to Talk Public Health survey show strong public support for the provision of health and well-being support for women in the year after pregnancy.
Flood risks are increasing across Wales – Public Health Wales offers advice on how to best prepare06/02/2026 16:15:00
An increase in flood risk is one of the biggest climate-related health risks in Wales, with Public Health Wales urging people to be prepared and giving advice on how to find out if you are at risk and what to do next.