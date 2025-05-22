Welsh Government
Wrexham announces first north Wales roads to return to 30mph
Two roads in Wrexham have become the first in north Wales to return to 30mph following the 20mph default speed limit change in 2023.
The B5605 Wrexham Rd/High Street, in Johnstown and the A525 Bryn-Y-Grog Road have returned to 30mph following public consultation.
The 2 roads are the first of 52 sections of highway where the speed limit is going to be changed to 30mph by Wrexham County Council, following the publication of revised guidance by the Welsh Government, to ensure that 20mph is targeted on the right roads.
The Cabinet Secretary for Transport and North Wales, Ken Skates joined Councillor Bithell, Lead Member for Housing and Climate Change on Wrexham Road.
He said:
The principal objective of the policy is to save lives and reduce casualties – and we know there is widespread evidence it does that. However, this is about getting the right speeds on the right roads, building from the broad consensus that 20mph is right where people live, work and play.
I am pleased that Wrexham Council has managed to strike a balance and has started to make the changes following feedback from local people. Our updated guidance allows local authorities to consider making changes where it is safe and appropriate to do so.
Councillor Bithell, Lead Member for Housing and Climate Change said:
We have been working with the Welsh Government to make the necessary changes to speed limits following our consultation process and Executive Board decision. Over the coming weeks we will be rolling out changes to speeds from 20mph to 30mph in line with the Welsh Government criteria.
