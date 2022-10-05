WRFC Players Limited: information for creditors and interested parties

On 5 October 2022, the Court made a winding-up order against WRFC Players Limited. The Official Receiver became liquidator of the company as a consequence of the winding up order.

In accordance with her statutory duties, the Official Receiver as liquidator will wind-down the affairs of the company, including realising any available assets and distributing funds to creditors. The Official Receiver will also investigate the cause of the company’s insolvency, including the conduct of current and former directors.

WRFC Players Limited was the entity which employed the players and staff of Worcester Warriors Rugby Football Club.

Further information relating to the administration of WRFC Trading Limited or the fixed charge receiver appointment over Sixways Stadium can be found at: www.begbies-traynorgroup.com/news/administration/begbies-traynor-llp-appointed-as-wrfc-trading-limited-administrators.

Information for employees

If you were an employee of WRFC Players Limited, the information in this section provides advice about claiming money you’re owed and where you can seek support.

Who is eligible?

You can apply to the Insolvency Service for redundancy and other payments if:

you worked for these companies under an employment contract

you live in England, Scotland or Wales.

How to apply

The Official Receiver will give you details about how to apply and will also give you a case reference number (for example CN12345678).

Once you have this information you can apply online.

What you can apply for

What you can apply for depends on your circumstances. The Insolvency Service can pay:

money you’re owed by WRFC Players Limited, for example unpaid wages, overtime and commission

redundancy pay: if you’ve worked for WRFC Players Limited for at least 2 years

pro rata holiday pay (known as ‘holiday pay accrued’): the leave you were entitled to take between the start of your leave year and the date you were made redundant

holiday pay taken (HPT): if WRFC Players Limited hasn’t paid you for annual leave you took before liquidation

statutory notice pay: if you’ve worked for WRFC Players Limited for at least 1 month

There are caps on what we can pay you for each type of claim. Find out how much we can pay you.

Paying your claim

On average the Insolvency Service’s Redundancy Payments Service pays redundancy and related claims within 14 days of receipt of information.

Find more information about what we can pay.

Redundancy: help finding work and claiming benefits.

Please don’t contact us about how to claim, or to check the status of your application. This will help us deal with everyone’s application as quickly as possible.

Information for creditors

You will need to register as a creditor in the liquidation if:

you have not been paid for goods or services you’ve supplied to WRFC Players Limited (in liquidation)

you have paid WRFC Players Limited (in liquidation) for goods or services that you have not received

To register as a creditor you will need to complete a Proof of Debt form which you should then email to piu.or@insolvency.gov.uk

Once you have registered and the Official Receiver receives your Proof of Debt form she will add you to the list of creditors and include you on future correspondence about the case.

Information for customers

If you are a customer of WRFC Players Limited, please contact the Official Receiver via email: piu.or@insolvency.gov.uk.