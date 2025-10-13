Sofia Parente, Head of Policy (Production), at WWF commented on Defra figures for English cereal and oilseed harvest

"Extreme weather, exacerbated by climate-change, and nature degradation are the biggest threats to our food security and farmers’ profitability, both reducing yields and driving up consumer prices. Many farmers are embracing nature friendly farming to build resilience against flood and drought and it is crucial we continue to support them in this transition.

This is why we are calling on government to step up environmental support, and for our food industry to pay a fair price for the food that farmers produce."

To see the release from Defra click here: Provisional cereal and oilseed production estimates for England 2025 - GOV.UK