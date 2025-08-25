WWF calls on investors to support the Tropical Forest Forever Facility

WWF is calling on investors to support the Tropical Forest Forever Facility (TFFF), a global effort led by the government of Brazil to provide long-term finance to countries that keep their tropical forests standing.

It comes at a time when deforestation continues at an alarming rate – in 2024 alone, the tropics lost 6.7 million hectares of primary rainforest.

Kate Norgrove, Executive Director for Conservation, Advocacy and Policy at WWF-UK said: “As a global leader in international finance, the City of London has an important role to play in supporting the TFFF which will channel vital investment into keeping forests standing. We urge UK investors and financial institutions to play their part and show leadership to make the UK the world’s leading green investment hub.

“The UK government's support will be essential to get the TFFF off the starting blocks and finance flowing for forests. We must also keep forest-risk commodities off UK shelves and are calling on the UK Government to introduce the legislation that was promised four years ago to make that happen.”

Kirsten Schuijt, Director General, WWF International said: “Forests are the lifeline of our economies and fundamental to human health and wellbeing. The TFFF offers the most promising pathway this year for delivering a bold breakthrough in nature and climate finance.

“We urge countries and financial institutions to mobilize capital at scale and help turn the TFFF into a true success for people and the planet.”

Notes to editors

Read WWF International’s statement at: WWF welcomes TFFF Concept Note 3.0; urges investors to support the Facility

Led by the Brazilian Government, the Tropical Forest Forever Facility aims to raise US$125 billion from public and private sources to provide long-term financial support to countries that keep their forests standing.

What sets the TFFF apart is its focus on results. Countries will receive payments based on how well they have protected their forests – starting at $4 per hectare each year. But if deforestation or forest damage increases, the payments reduce. In short: those who have done the work and protected their forests will be rewarded. Those that don’t, won’t. It’s a clear, measurable approach that puts value on what matters most: keeping forests standing.

The TFFF also marks progress in another critical area: directing resources to those closest to forests - the Indigenous Peoples and local communities (IPLCs) who have safeguarded forests for generations.

At least 20% of TFFF funding will be committed directly to IPLCs, who collectively manage more than one-third of the world’s remaining intact forests. This could unlock up to US$800 million annually for community-led forest protection - nearly three times more than current funding levels.

In 2024, tropical regions alone lost a record 6.7 million hectares of primary rainforest to deforestation - an alarming 80% increase from 2023. The Amazon and the Congo - the world’s two largest tropical forest basins - are close to reaching irreversible tipping points. If crossed, the consequences could have devastating impacts on global economies, climate systems and biodiversity.