WWF - Most UK adults believe the worst effects of climate change can be avoided - but more action needed

Seven in 10 UK adults (70%) say that it is still possible to avoid the worst effects of climate change and three-quarters of people (76%) think businesses and governments can have a large impact on tackling it, according to new research carried out for WWF-UK, pointing to a need for clear leadership in this election year.

New findings reveal that the majority of people (70%) think it’s possible to avoid the worst effects of climate change.

Three-quarters of all adults (76%) believe that action taken by businesses and governments can have a large or significant impact on tackling climate change. But more than half (58%) think it’s only possible with drastic action.

WWF is calling on individuals, communities and businesses across the UK to come together and spend 60 minutes doing something positive for nature this weekend for Earth Hour, the world’s largest grassroots environmental movement.

More than half of those surveyed (58%) in a poll for WWF-UK by YouGov ahead of Earth Hour this weekend highlight the need for drastic action to tackle the worst effects of climate change, and just 12% think that current action is sufficient. Younger adults (18-24 years) are more likely to say that the worst effects can be avoided, and 69% of this group think that more drastic change is needed, with just one in 10 (10%) saying that current action is enough.

While three-quarters (76%) of respondents believe that businesses and governments can have a large or significant impact on climate change, only two in five (39%) believe that individuals alone can have the same kind of impact. Yet the millions of people taking part in Earth Hour globally every year serves as a reminder that small actions can add up to make a big difference.

Ahead of the 18th annual Earth Hour – 8.30pm, Saturday 23rd March – WWF is calling on people across the UK to show the power of collective and individual action by ‘giving an hour for Earth’ and doing something positive for our planet. From turning off their lights to signing a petition, sharing energy saving tips to helping local wildlife, Earth Hour is a moment of unity that brings the world together, shining a spotlight on nature and inspiring people to act. Last year alone, over 410,000 hours were given to the planet by supporters in 190 countries and territories – representing 90% of the planet and making it the biggest Earth Hour yet.

With two-thirds of UK adults (66%) worried about climate change and its effects – rising to three-quarters (74%) of younger adults (18-24 years) – most people agree that our world needs our help. All over the world, animals and people are losing their homes due to flooding, wildfires and droughts caused by the climate crisis. WWF reports show that global wildlife population sizes have declined by 69% on average since 1970, and the UK is now one of the most nature-depleted countries on the planet. From puffins to bluebells, bumblebees and mountain hares, UK wildlife is feeling the heat and struggling to adapt.

And the UK’s dependence on imported fossil fuels lies at the heart of the cost-of-living crisis as well as the climate crisis, causing energy and food bills to skyrocket. Insulating homes and switching to cheap, clean British energy can help slash bills and emissions while growing the economy.

Kate Norgrove, executive director of advocacy and campaigns at WWF, said:

“Our research shows that climate change is a concern for people across the UK – but there is hope. People are already taking action in their daily lives to tackle the climate and nature crisis, and when we work together, we can make a real difference. By giving an hour for Earth this Earth Hour you'll be helping to bring our world back to life.

“This is a big year for the UK and the planet. With an election imminent, there is clear public support for politicians and businesses to tackle climate change and restore nature. Net zero is the economic opportunity of our generation – we urge all party leaders to step up their ambition and unlock a future of lower bills, future-proofed jobs and growth, and a 21st century economy powered by cheap, clean British energy. Quick and decisive action can help save our world - there is no time to lose.”

Since its launch in 2007, Earth Hour has grown into a powerful environmental movement that continues to inspire and mobilise people globally, reminding us of our collective responsibility to create a more hopeful and resilient future for our planet.

Ahead of this year’s Earth Hour, WWF launched its 2024 manifesto calling for urgent political action on the environment – Bringing our world back to life: WWF UK 2024 Manifesto | WWF – alongside a nationwide petition calling on all political leaders to stop fueling the destruction of nature.

Earth Hour will take place at 8.30pm, Saturday 23rd March.

3 simple steps to give an hour for Earth:

Find out more at wwf.org.uk/earthhour Join WWF’s Facebook event Share your Earth Hour plans via social media using #EarthHour

Notes to editors:

All figures, unless otherwise stated, are from YouGov Plc. Total sample size was 2,105 adults. Fieldwork was undertaken between 4th-5th March 2024. The survey was carried out online. The figures have been weighted and are representative of all GB adults (aged 18+).

Since launching earlier this month, WWF’s petition has attracted over 21,000 signatures.

About WWF’s Earth Hour:

It all started back in 2007, born out of frustration about inaction to tackle climate change and protect nature, to replace people’s despair with hope and positivity at a global level. On 31 March 2007, more than 2.2 million individuals and 2,000 businesses in Sydney, Australia switched off their lights for one hour, which marked the beginning of the Earth Hour movement. And that one particular hour has gone global, with more than 190 countries participating in switch-off events and activities, to show their support for nature and climate.

Today, Earth Hour is one of the world’s largest grassroots environmental movements, which takes place every year with the same aim as back in 2007—to unite the world in support of people and the planet. However, its impact has gone far beyond just turning off the lights for one hour. Earth Hour is more than making a small change on one day. Giving an hour for Earth reminds us that even small actions can make a big difference.

About WWF:

WWF (Worldwide Fund for Nature) is one of the world’s largest independent conservation organisations, active in nearly 100 countries.

Our supporters – more than five million of them – are helping us to restore nature and to tackle the main causes of nature’s decline, particularly the food system and climate change. We’re working to ensure a world with thriving habitats and species, and to change hearts and minds so it becomes unacceptable to overuse our planet’s resources.