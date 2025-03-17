WWF on the Food, Farming and Countryside Commission report on food security

Dr Lilly Da Gama, Senior Policy Advisory - Consumption Policy at WWF commented on the Food, Farming and Countryside Commission report on food security,

“Our current food system is broken. By not focusing on nutrition, climate and nature we are jeopardising the health of our people and our planet. Urgent action is needed to ensure we are not only producing enough food, but enough of the right kind of food. The true ambition of food security for the UK should be to deliver healthy, affordable and sustainable food for everyone.”

Report : Paying the Price