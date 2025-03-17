WiredGov Newswire (news from other organisations)
|Printable version
WWF on the Food, Farming and Countryside Commission report on food security
Dr Lilly Da Gama, Senior Policy Advisory - Consumption Policy at WWF commented on the Food, Farming and Countryside Commission report on food security,
“Our current food system is broken. By not focusing on nutrition, climate and nature we are jeopardising the health of our people and our planet. Urgent action is needed to ensure we are not only producing enough food, but enough of the right kind of food. The true ambition of food security for the UK should be to deliver healthy, affordable and sustainable food for everyone.”
Report : Paying the Price
Latest News from
WiredGov Newswire (news from other organisations)
UK Space Agency: How we protected the UK and space in February 202517/03/2025 12:15:00
This report was issued in March 2025 and covers the time period 1 February 2025 to 28 February 2025 inclusive.
NHS Confederation - New data shows welcome NHS performance improvements but service still under pressure17/03/2025 10:05:00
There are some very welcome performance improvements as the NHS moves out of winter.
CBI responds to latest GDP data - March 202517/03/2025 09:05:00
Ben Jones, CBI Lead Economist responds to latest GDP data
CBI responds to the Prime Minister’s speech on regulatory changes14/03/2025 12:15:00
CBI yesterday responded to the Prime Minister’s speech on regulatory changes.
NHS Confederation responds to reports of ICB and provider cost cutting orders14/03/2025 10:05:00
These cuts will require major changes and they will inevitably make the task of delivering long term transformation of the NHS much harder.
NHS Confederation and NHS Providers joint statement on announcement NHS England will be abolished14/03/2025 09:05:00
This is the end of an era for the NHS and marks the biggest reshaping of its national architecture in a decade.
UK Space Agency: Tim Peake launches new space badge for Scouts in partnership with UK Space Agency13/03/2025 14:05:00
The UK Space Agency and the Scouts have launched a brand-new Space Activity Badge for Explorer Scouts.
UK Space Agency: Record UK contract wins through European Space Agency13/03/2025 12:15:00
A dramatic increase in the money flowing to the UK from European Space Agency (ESA) programmes was yesterday announced, with an additional £112 million (€134 million) in contracts secured for the UK space sector between June 2022 and December 2024.
UK Space Agency - Tim Peake launches new space badge for Scouts in partnership with UK Space Agency13/03/2025 11:25:00
The UK Space Agency and the Scouts have launched a brand-new Space Activity Badge for Explorer Scouts.