WiredGov Newswire (news from other organisations)
|Printable version
WWF reaction to Secretary of State for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs speech at Oxford Farming Conference
Sofia Parente, head of policy (production) WWF reacted to Secretary of State for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs speech at Oxford Farming Conference
“As the Secretary of State recognised in his speech, restoring nature is vital to food production not in competition with it.
British farmers are currently operating in a broken food system, without adequate support from government and across the supply chain to help them move to sustainable practices. This new deal for farmers must enable a meaningful transition to nature-friendly farming that is both well-funded and fair.
The Secretary of State spoke of the need to protect our high environmental standards in future trade deals, this should include putting core environmental standards in domestic law so that UK farmers are not undercut by substandard imported products with higher environmental impacts."
Latest News from
WiredGov Newswire (news from other organisations)
NHS Confederation - Near record flu levels piles more pressure on NHS services13/01/2025 10:05:00
Flu combined with other winter viruses and staff sickness is making a challenging winter even more difficult.
Flexible working can support employees during cold snap, says the CIPD10/01/2025 10:15:00
The CIPD urges employers to offer flexible working options during periods of cold weather and travel disruption
Audit Scotland - £1 million fraud at Aberdeen City Council sends a warning across local government10/01/2025 09:15:00
All Scottish councils must learn from the weaknesses that allowed an Aberdeen City Council employee’s £1.1 million fraud go undetected over 17 years.
Financial services optimism falls as Autumn Budget measures loom over investment plans09/01/2025 11:05:00
Optimism in the FS sector fell at the quickest pace since September 2022, according to the latest CBI Financial Services Survey. That is despite business volumes growing at a faster pace in the quarter to December.
UK Space Agency: Space sustainability08/01/2025 11:05:00
Find answers to questions about space debris, the risk to satellites in orbit, and how space sustainability can help, as well as the UK Space Agency's work to address these issues.
NHS Confederation - New elective plan marks an important step forward in helping bring an end to long waits07/01/2025 11:25:00
Matthew Taylor responds to NHS England’s announcement that a new plan to cut waiting lists will launched this week
NHS Confederation - NHS in a position of ‘national vulnerability’ as local services gear up for busiest period06/01/2025 09:05:00
Local NHS leaders are warning of huge pressure on their services in the coming days
NHS Confederation responds to government announcing an independent commission on social care03/01/2025 16:15:00
The NHS Confederation urges all political parties to work together to create a consensus for action on social care.