WWF UK reacts to the UK-US trade deal
Jack Simpson, Senior Policy Adviser at WWF-UK, commented on the UK-US trade deal
"The UK cannot afford to jeopardise our high food, environmental and animal welfare standards. The final text of the UK-US trade deal must not allow agri-food produced to lower standards into UK supply chains and onto supermarket shelves, putting farmers, consumers, and nature at risk. The government needs to act now to make sure all imported food meets the standards we expect by establishing core environmental standards in law."
