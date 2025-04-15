Chatham House
|Printable version
X is taking the Indian government to court over content moderation tools. Expect India to win.
EXPERT COMMENT
X CEO Elon Musk is close to President Trump at a time when India wants to negotiate on US trade. But X’s case challenges wide-ranging government powers.
Last month, social media platform X filed a case in Indian court against the government around a platform called Sahyog, a state-owned digital tool. Sahyog automatically sends government notices to intermediaries like X and Facebook, requesting them to review or remove content. The Indian government says the tool is essential to tackle harmful online content. But X has referred to it as a ‘censorship portal’, setting the stage for a legal battle in an Indian court. Foreign and domestic tech firms – as well as freedom of speech activists – will be watching carefully.
In the southern state of Karnataka, X was asked via Sahyog to take down ‘hundreds of posts’ which show people dying in a massive crush at a major Hindu religious festival – a request which the platform is now contesting as a threat to freedom of speech. X is taking the Indian government to court to challenge Section 79(3)(b) of the Indian Information Technology Act, 2000, which allows Sahyog to moderate and order the removal of content on social media.
Click here to continue reading the full version of this Expert Comment on the Chatham House website.
Original article link: https://www.chathamhouse.org/2025/04/x-taking-indian-government-court-over-content-moderation-tools-expect-india-win
|RESEARCH
|EXPERTS
|EVENTS
|MEMBERSHIP
|ACADEMY
|ABOUT
Latest News from
Chatham House
South Korea’s domestic tumult risks being exploited by China14/04/2025 16:10:00
Beijing will see the removal of South Korea’s president and subsequent election as an opportunity to undermine Seoul’s alliances, at a time of rising tensions with the US.
To join or not to join? Norway is edging closer to the EU14/04/2025 15:25:00
Trump’s trade war has brought Norway even closer to the EU and increased the urgency for it to make a decision about membership.
Navigating a path beyond regional division is essential for West Africa’s security14/04/2025 12:20:00
Despite the bitter exit of Burkina Faso, Mali and Niger from ECOWAS and their formation of the rival AES, the destinies of the two blocs remain deeply intertwined.
South Sudan’s shaky peace is at risk of collapse. Can it be saved?10/04/2025 12:20:00
Recent events have undermined the 2018 peace agreement, raising questions over whether the deal can be resuscitated or if a new way forward is needed.
Trump’s ‘liberation day’ tariffs are likely just the beginning of a longer-term vision07/04/2025 10:20:00
Amid strident rhetoric and shifting targets, many observers have written off Trump’s tariff agenda either as a thoughtless time bomb that may wreck the global economy or as a negotiating tactic. But they are missing the bigger picture.
Putting the Digital Services Tax on the table in US negotiations sends worrying signal on UK digital sovereignty04/04/2025 12:20:00
It would likely be unpopular for a government that has cut welfare services and introduced new taxes on UK businesses, but it also risks undermining wider attempts to regulate big tech.
Arab states must adapt their Gaza peace plan and persuade Washington to engage with it01/04/2025 15:25:00
Israel is pursuing the illusion of total victory and likely plans to reoccupy Gaza. Arab countries must persuade President Trump that an alternative is better.
China’s military build-up indicates it is serious about taking Taiwan31/03/2025 12:20:00
The more the US dithers in its response, the more the strategic balance shifts in China’s favour.