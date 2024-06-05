Scottish Government
XL Bully owners reminded to apply for exemption
Deadline approaches for applications.
XL Bully dog owners are being reminded to apply for an exemption certificate before the deadline on 31 July so they can continue to legally own their dogs.
From 1 August 2024, it will be a criminal offence to own an XL Bully without an exemption certificate or to have applied for one by that date.
To get an exemption certificate, owners can apply online or by post for a £92.40 fee, while they must also obtain third party insurance and neuter and microchip their dogs. The deadline for online applications is midnight 31 July. Postal applications must be received by 15 July.
Since 1 April, when the exemption application process to own an XL Bully dog opened, 761 dogs have been registered online with 7 postal applications also received.
In line with the initial safeguards introduced on 23 February, XL Bully dogs must continue to be muzzled and kept on a lead in public.
Owners who decide not to keep their dogs can apply for compensation.
Victims and Community Safety Minister Siobhian Brown said:
“I welcome the fact that 768 owners have already applied for an exemption for their XL Bully dog.
“We are now half-way through the time period available to apply for an exemption and I encourage owners who have not yet applied to do so now.
"The scheme is necessary to allow for XL Bully owners to legally keep their dogs in the long term, while agreeing to adhere to the necessary safeguards that will help reduce any risks to public safety.”
Background
Full details of the XL Bully exemption scheme.
Someone convicted of breaching the new safeguards could face penalties of up to six months imprisonment and/or a fine up to £5,000.
