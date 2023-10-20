Yaverland, Sandown and Shanklin seafront needs your feedback

The Environment Agency, in partnership with the Isle of Wight Council, is exploring a sustainable future for the coastal frontage in Yaverland and Shanklin.

The Environment Agency, in partnership with The Isle of Wight Council, is launching an online consultation. This is an opportunity to get feedback from the coastal communities in Yaverland, Sandown and Shanklin on the proposed options to restore their coastal defences. The consultation will be launched on Monday 23 October and will run for 6 weeks, until Friday 1 December.

There will also be 6 public exhibitions, throughout October and November, in Sandown and Shanklin for those people who prefer to give their feedback face to face.

All the proposed options will make the coastal communities more resilient to climate change in the future.

The proposed sea defences will better protect over 500 properties in Yaverland and Sandown. As well as key infrastructure, local businesses, heritage assets and designated sites from the risk of flooding and coastal erosion. In Shanklin, approximately 84 properties and 37 businesses will be better protected from the risk of flooding and coastal erosion.

Shanklin sea defences

Emily Webster, Project Lead for Shanklin and Yaverland Coastal Defence Schemes, Environment Agency, yesterday said:

There is an increasing risk of flooding and coastal erosion for the communities in Yaverland, Sandown and Shanklin. The sea wall and groynes are deteriorating, sea level is predicted to rise and storm events will become more extreme, due to climate change. We want to encourage as many people as possible to give their feedback on our proposed options to restore the coastline. This can either be done via the online consultation or at one of our public exhibitions. The responses we get will be very important because they will help us choose the best design for restoring the current flood defences”.

Councillor Fuller from Isle of Wight Council yesterday said:

The exhibitions offer an excellent opportunity for residents to engage with experts to ask questions and find out more about sea defences”.

Everyone is welcome to pop into the upcoming public exhibitions. There will be a free cup of tea or coffee, and light snacks. Children can also take part in a free LEGO® building competition with fantastic prizes up for grabs.

The online consultation is very easy to do and only takes 5 minutes to complete. There will be hard copies of the consultation available in local libraries and at the Isle of Wight Council office reception.

The online consultation for Shanklin will be available here: Shanklin Coastal Defence Scheme Information Page – Environment Agency – Citizen Space (environment-agency.gov.uk)

The online consultation for Yaverland will be available here: Yaverland Coastal Defence Scheme Information Page – Environment Agency – Citizen Space (environment-agency.gov.uk)