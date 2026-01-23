UK Health Security Agency
Yellow cold‑health alert issued for North West and North East England
UKHSA has issued a yellow Cold-Health Alert (CHA) for the North West and North East regions of England
The UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) has issued a yellow Cold-Health Alert (CHA) for the North West and North East regions of England.
The alert will be in place from 6pm on Monday 26 January until 6pm on Friday 30 January. Other regions of England are currently unaffected.
Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/news/ukhsa-issues-cold-health-alert-as-low-temperatures-forecast
