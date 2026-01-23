Friday 23 Jan 2026 @ 16:05
UK Health Security Agency
Printable version

Yellow cold‑health alert issued for North West and North East England

UKHSA has issued a yellow Cold-Health Alert (CHA) for the North West and North East regions of England

The UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) has issued a yellow Cold-Health Alert (CHA) for the North West and North East regions of England.

The alert will be in place from 6pm on Monday 26 January until 6pm on Friday 30 January. Other regions of England are currently unaffected.

Channel website: https://www.gov.uk/government/organisations/uk-health-security-agency

Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/news/ukhsa-issues-cold-health-alert-as-low-temperatures-forecast

Share this article

Latest News from
UK Health Security Agency

Norovirus lab reports climb 47% in 2 weeks

15/01/2026 17:25:00

Weekly UKHSA report for the 2025/26 season, monitoring respiratory viruses.

Flu levels ‘stubbornly stable’ in older age groups despite overall decline

09/01/2026 14:05:00

Weekly UKHSA report for the 2025/26 season, monitoring respiratory viruses.

Amber cold-health alert expanded to all regions of England

31/12/2025 12:15:00

The amber alert will be in place from 8pm on Wednesday 31 December until 10am on Tuesday 6 January.

UKHSA issues Cold-Health Alert as low temperatures forecast

29/12/2025 12:15:00

Cold-Health Alerts in place for all of England until Monday 5 January.

Give children the best start: vaccinate this New Year

23/12/2025 16:15:00

This festive season, one of the most important and life-saving gifts you can give your child is vaccination, and it’s completely free.

Latest figures show strong uptake of whooping cough vaccine in pregnancy

19/12/2025 12:25:00

Nearly three-quarters of women who gave birth in September were vaccinated, helping to give their babies vital early protection.

UKHSA publishes report into UK's largest STEC outbreak

10/12/2025 11:25:00

The outbreak involved 293 cases between May and November 2024.

UKHSA issues Cold-Health Alert as low temperatures forecast

17/11/2025 15:15:00

Cold-Health Alerts in place for all of England until the weekend.

Andi Biotic dances back to save antibiotics

17/11/2025 12:10:00

UKHSA's mascot returns for World AMR Awareness Week with a campaign targeting young adults, featuring gym partnerships and a pharmacy disco.

How risk-ready is your organisation?