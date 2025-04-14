Yellow warning for heavy rain this week

Low pressure is back in charge of the UK weather forecast this week, bringing along cooler conditions, and a yellow warning for rain from midday on Tuesday until noon on Wednesday.

Today’s forecast shows rain pushing in from the west, but many eastern areas will remain dry and bright. This evening, another band of showery rain, potentially heavy at times, is expected to develop across eastern parts of England, clearing on Tuesday morning.

Yellow warnings in place

Met Office Chief Meteorologist Matthew Lehnert explained:

“After a long spell of high pressure bringing dry weather and sunshine, gloomier and unsettled conditions are on the horizon. Low pressure has become established to the west of the UK bringing cloud, rain showers, and lower temperatures for many. “More persistent and heavy rain is expected on Tuesday into early Wednesday. A low-pressure system near Portugal is of particular interest as it moves towards the UK, bringing with it potentially heavy rain and thunderstorms. We have issued a yellow warning for rain from midday on Tuesday until Wednesday afternoon. The warning covers southwest England, Wales, and the northwest of England. “High rainfall totals are possible, but given the recent dry conditions, significant impacts are not anticipated. The situation remains under close watch, with further wet conditions anticipated on Thursday and another weather front moving in on Friday.”

