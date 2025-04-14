Met Office
|Printable version
Yellow warning for heavy rain this week
Low pressure is back in charge of the UK weather forecast this week, bringing along cooler conditions, and a yellow warning for rain from midday on Tuesday until noon on Wednesday.
Today’s forecast shows rain pushing in from the west, but many eastern areas will remain dry and bright. This evening, another band of showery rain, potentially heavy at times, is expected to develop across eastern parts of England, clearing on Tuesday morning.
Yellow warnings in place
Met Office Chief Meteorologist Matthew Lehnert explained:
“After a long spell of high pressure bringing dry weather and sunshine, gloomier and unsettled conditions are on the horizon. Low pressure has become established to the west of the UK bringing cloud, rain showers, and lower temperatures for many.
“More persistent and heavy rain is expected on Tuesday into early Wednesday. A low-pressure system near Portugal is of particular interest as it moves towards the UK, bringing with it potentially heavy rain and thunderstorms. We have issued a yellow warning for rain from midday on Tuesday until Wednesday afternoon. The warning covers southwest England, Wales, and the northwest of England.
“High rainfall totals are possible, but given the recent dry conditions, significant impacts are not anticipated. The situation remains under close watch, with further wet conditions anticipated on Thursday and another weather front moving in on Friday.”
Click here for the full press release
Original article link: https://www.metoffice.gov.uk/about-us/news-and-media/media-centre/weather-and-climate-news/2025/yellow-warning-for-heavy-rain-this-week
Latest News from
Met Office
A change in the weather from this weekend - goodbye wall-to-wall sunshine11/04/2025 16:15:00
After a prolonged period of high pressure bringing dry weather and sunny skies, it's all change this weekend as low pressure returns.
High pressure brings plenty of sunshine and temperatures of 21°C31/03/2025 15:15:15
he first week of April will see clear skies and warm sunshine for many, though a breeze and cold seas will make coastal areas slightly cooler.m
Study shows power outage predictions in windstorms improved when accounting for multi-hazard effects26/03/2025 15:15:00
Windstorms are the leading cause of major power outages in the UK, primarily due to windthrow - the uprooting or breakage of trees by strong winds - which then fall on overhead power lines.
Vital climate signs sounding alarms shows latest planetary report19/03/2025 15:05:00
The imprint of human-induced climate change is evident in the 2024 State of the Global Climate Report from the World Meteorological Organization.
Aviation Data Enhances Met Office Weather Forecasts07/03/2025 10:15:00
After a successful trial aircraft-generated data is being used by the Met Office in a move to further improve weather forecasting.
Two named storms and a typical mix of winter weather: Winter 2024/25 statistics04/03/2025 15:15:15
A look back at Winter 2024/25 and February 2025's provisional weather and climate statistics.
Warnings issued as UK weather turns wet and windy20/02/2025 09:25:00
Warnings for wind and rain have been issued as the UK’s dominant weather regime shifts in the coming days.
Cold regime to be replaced with mild, wet and windy weather17/02/2025 15:15:15
ild conditions with wind and rain are on the way in the second half of the week, potentially reaching highs of 16°C, but snow and ice warnings start the week.
Advancing the monitoring of space weather events11/02/2025 15:15:15
The Met Office Space Weather Operations Centre (MOSWOC) has been monitoring the Sun’s activity for over ten years, but how exactly is space weather observed on the Earth’s surface? And what role does the UK have in this global monitoring network?