Arts Council England
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Yeovil Art Space secure £400,000 to reimagine market town’s future
Yeovil town centre will come alive with culture over the next two years, thanks to National Lottery players.
Yeovil Art Space has secured £400,000 to lead a new initiative in South Somerset. The two-year programme, Yeovil Reimagine, will create opportunities for the local community to come together and co-create a brighter future.
Backed by £200,000 from our National Lottery Place Partnership Fund, alongside match funding from Somerset Council and local partners, organisers will engage the public in an inclusive programme of events and activities.
From their town centre HQ, Yeovil Art Space will lead the management and delivery of the programme, building on the success of past projects Story of Yeovil and OUR TOWN.
“Together, we can start to shape Yeovil town centre into a vibrant hub of activity for all, creating a place that people are proud to visit and call home,” says Natasha Rand, Engagement Director at Yeovil Art Space and Connect Somerset Champion.
Plans include public realm commissions by major UK and international artists, creative enterprise opportunities for young people and free or low-cost events that take place in everyday spaces to ensure a wide range of backgrounds and perspectives in the room.
The programme aims to inspire pride in place and aligns with regeneration goals set by the Yeovil Town Board around health and wellbeing, sustainability and growth.
Councillor Mike Rigby, Lead Member for Economic Development, Planning and Assets at Somerset Council says: “This is a fantastic project which will help to breathe new life into the town centre of Yeovil, working in tandem with the ongoing regeneration work,” adding “It’s particularly satisfying that this will harness the talents of young people in our communities who will help leave a lasting impression on their town.”
It is amazing to receive funding support from Arts Council England, enabling us to utilise the opportunities and relationships that we have built with Somerset Council and partners to develop an inclusive arts and cultural offer in Yeovil,”
Zoe Li, Executive and Artistic Director of Yeovil Art Space.
Our Place Partnership award builds on the success of ‘Yeovil Art Weekender’ in March and a series of artist residencies supported through a £79,000 National Lottery Project Grant to Yeovil Art Space in 2024.
Phil Gibby, South West Area Director at Arts Council England, said:
“We know culture has the power to revitalise high streets, connect communities and build pride in place, yet historically not everyone has had equal access to these opportunities.”
By creating more ways for people to participate in creative experiences close to home, programmes like this are helping Arts Council investment reach more people across the region.”
Original article link: https://www.artscouncil.org.uk/creative-matters/news/yeovil-art-space-secure-ps400000-reimagine-market-towns-future
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