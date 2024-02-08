Yes, China pressured Iran on Red Sea attacks – but only to protect its own ships

EXPERT COMMENT

Reports that China pushed for a complete end to Houthi attacks are inaccurate: Beijing will not use its limited influence to support the US agenda.

A Reuters report on 26 January claimed that China recently attempted to nudge Iran into reining in Houthi attacks against civilian ships in the Red Sea.

However, the report created confusion about precisely what Beijing’s demands were.

The prevailing narrative has been that China asked Iran to refrain from impeding international shipping, and to abandon its strategy of linking such attacks to the war in Gaza. However, this is misleading.

