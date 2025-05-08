Food Standards Agency
|Printable version
Yorkshire abattoir fined over £45,000 after obstructing inspectors
A West Yorkshire abattoir has been ordered to pay more than £60,000 in fines and court costs after pleading guilty to obstructing Food Standards Agency (FSA) officers from carrying out their regulatory hygiene inspection duties.
Yorkshire Abattoir Services Limited, based near Wakefield, entered guilty pleas to three charges of intentionally obstructing FSA officers from entering the premises to perform regulatory hygiene inspections in March 2024 and June 2024.
The FSA works to ensure food is safe and what it says it is, by monitoring compliance at approved premises to ensure all specific requirements in food hygiene legislation are met. It is against the law to obstruct or prevent inspectors from doing so.
Following the guilty pleas in January, Yorkshire Abattoir Services Limited was sentenced at Kirklees Magistrates’ Court on 28 April. The defendant was fined £46,800 and ordered to pay a further £14,000 in prosecution costs and a £2,000 statutory surcharge.
This brought the total sentence imposed to just over £62,800, to be paid within three months.
“The Food Standards Agency protects public health by helping to ensure businesses meet their responsibility to sell safe and authentic food.
It is vital that we can gain access to abattoirs and other food business premises to fulfil our inspection responsibilities. This successful prosecution shows that people who stand in the way of our work can expect to face significant financial consequences.
Deterring businesses that don’t play by the rules helps to support legitimate responsible businesses, and we continue to work together with the wider industry to protect consumers.”Robert Locker, Head of Field Operations at the FSA
Original article link: https://www.food.gov.uk/news-alerts/news/yorkshire-abattoir-fined-over-ps45000-after-obstructing-inspectors
Latest News from
Food Standards Agency
FSA publishes new advice for businesses on using ocean bound plastics for food packaging08/05/2025 16:10:00
Today, The Joint Expert Group for Food Contact Materials (FCMJEG) has published its assessment on the use of ocean bound plastics (OBP) in food contact materials (FCMs) including food packaging for meat, poultry and fish sold in supermarkets.
FSA announces additional investigatory powers to tackle food fraud01/05/2025 16:15:00
Today, new powers have come into effect that equip the FSA’s National Food Crime Unit (NFCU) in England and Wales with specific investigatory powers under The Police and Criminal Evidence Act (PACE).
FSA Chief Executive highlights the importance of continued engagement with meat industry to address future challenges25/04/2025 16:25:00
FSA Chief Executive Katie Pettifer has affirmed the FSA’s commitment to working closely with the UK meat sector, highlighting the importance of a constructive relationship as it faces rising costs and global trade challenges
Four men and a business all convicted for diverting meat unfit for human consumption back into the human food chain07/04/2025 10:25:00
Following an investigation by Southwark Council and the Food Standard Agency’s National Food Crime Unit (NFCU), three men entered guilty pleas, and one man and his business entered not guilty pleas at proceedings at the Inner London Crown Court.
FSA announces £1.4 million funding for launch of new innovation hub28/03/2025 09:20:00
As part of the Regulatory Innovation Office (RIO)’s mission to promote a pro-innovation regulatory system, the Department of Science, Innovation and Technology (DSIT) has awarded the Food Standards Agency (FSA) £1.4 million to support a new innovation hub.
Derry City and Strabane District Council Implements Nutritional Standards in Vending at Foyle Arena24/03/2025 13:25:00
Derry City and Strabane District Council, along with the Food Standards Agency (FSA), has introduced nutritional standards in its vending machines at Foyle Arena.
FSA launches pioneering regulatory programme for cell-cultivated products11/03/2025 10:25:00
The sandbox programme, funded by the Department of Science, Innovation and Technology’s Engineering Biology Sandbox Fund, will make sure Cell-Cultivated Products (CCPs) are safe for consumers before they’re sold, whilst supporting innovation in the sector.
Updated industry guidance issued for food allergen information in the out-of-home sector07/03/2025 10:25:00
The Food Standards Agency (FSA) has issued best practice industry guidance on providing allergen information to consumers with food hypersensitivities, encouraging information on food allergens to be available in writing in the out of home sector, for example restaurants, cafes, delis, market stalls and takeaways.
"Don’t be a turkey this Christmas, make sure you look after yourself and your guests", says the Food Standards Agency19/12/2024 12:05:00
The Food Standards Agency has released new data about cooking and preparing food at home, and cooking for others on occasions such as Christmas. Are you guilty of any of these bad habits? Check our advice to avoid giving your guests food poisoning this Christmas.