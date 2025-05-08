Yorkshire abattoir fined over £45,000 after obstructing inspectors

A West Yorkshire abattoir has been ordered to pay more than £60,000 in fines and court costs after pleading guilty to obstructing Food Standards Agency (FSA) officers from carrying out their regulatory hygiene inspection duties.

Yorkshire Abattoir Services Limited, based near Wakefield, entered guilty pleas to three charges of intentionally obstructing FSA officers from entering the premises to perform regulatory hygiene inspections in March 2024 and June 2024.

The FSA works to ensure food is safe and what it says it is, by monitoring compliance at approved premises to ensure all specific requirements in food hygiene legislation are met. It is against the law to obstruct or prevent inspectors from doing so.

Following the guilty pleas in January, Yorkshire Abattoir Services Limited was sentenced at Kirklees Magistrates’ Court on 28 April. The defendant was fined £46,800 and ordered to pay a further £14,000 in prosecution costs and a £2,000 statutory surcharge.

This brought the total sentence imposed to just over £62,800, to be paid within three months.