Environment Agency
|Printable version
Yorkshire duo arrested in recycling fraud investigation
Environment Agency officers worked with South Yorkshire Police to apprehend the individuals
Two men have been arrested for conspiracy to commit fraud and money laundering, the Environment Agency announced today (Tuesday 18 November 2025).
In raids last week, Environment Agency officers worked with South Yorkshire Police to apprehend the individuals as part of an investigation into fraudulent waste exporting claims, which is a way often used by organised criminal gangs to launder money.
A 59-year-old man was arrested at a property in Doncaster while a 39-year-old man, from Doncaster, was also detained.
After being interviewed, the suspects have been released on conditional bail, which includes not being able to contact each other, pending ongoing investigations and evidence gathered during the arrests will support action going forward.
Lauren Pigg, Deputy Director for Waste Markets and Shipments at the Environment Agency, said:
We are calling time on fraudulent activity in the recycling sector, which harms law-abiding businesses and threatens our environment.
Our teams are now thoroughly examining all the evidence gathered in these raids to help progress this investigation and deliver justice.
The Packaging Producer Responsibility Regulations were introduced to oblige the producers of waste packaging made from materials such as plastic, glass and cardboard to contribute towards the financial cost of recycling and disposing the waste.
Businesses that meet the criteria are required to prove they have made a financial contribution by purchasing credits, known as Packaging Export Recovery Notes, from waste reprocessors or exporters. However, the credits have a monetary value which means organised criminal gangs can look to infiltrate the sector and engage in high value fraud and money laundering.
Last year, the Environment Agency launched a new Economic Crime Unit to boost its efforts to tackle money laundering and carry out financial investigations in the waste sector.
Conducted by the Investigations and Disruption Team who are dedicated to investigating waste fraud, this arrest marks another vital step in their work, in partnership with the Economic Crime Unit, to ensure those working in waste management do the right thing.
If a member of the public has any information that may assist with this investigation, they should call the Environment Agency’s 24-hour hotline on 0800 807060. They can also report it anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555111 or their website.
Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/news/yorkshire-duo-arrested-in-recycling-fraud-investigation
Latest News from
Environment Agency
Suspended jail terms for father and son who flouted waste rules18/11/2025 15:25:00
The Environment Agency has successfully prosecuted a father and son for illegally importing, processing and burning waste at 2 sites near Draycott, Derbyshire.
Multi partner action taken at Southport skip hire company17/11/2025 14:05:00
Joint day of action at Johnson’s Scrap Metal Ltd in Southport. The company’s environmental permit was revoked and it is required to clear the waste.
Report warns of widespread drought in 2026 without a wet winter14/11/2025 16:20:00
Record dry spring and summer heatwaves mean that without winter rain there will be drought next year with impacts on nature, agriculture and navigation
Congresbury reservoir turns village fear into award-winning work14/11/2025 12:25:00
The Gooseum Rhyne Reservoir project has won the ICE South West Collaboration Award 2025.
New flood scheme launched in Great Shefford13/11/2025 13:25:00
Environment Agency builds £5m scheme in Berkshire. More than 25 properties better protected from high flows in the Great Shefford Stream.
Derbyshire firm to pay nearly £90,000 for breaking waste permit11/11/2025 16:25:00
The Environment Agency has prosecuted a recycling company for breaking an environmental permit requiring it to keep all waste within its site boundary.
Shropshire farmer to pay nearly £40,000 for slurry pollution07/11/2025 13:25:00
A Shropshire farmer has been ordered to pay nearly £40,000 for allowing dairy slurry to pollute a quarry lagoon in a case brought by the Environment Agency.
New 'talking signs' help Folkestone prepare for flash flooding06/11/2025 13:25:00
The Environment Agency and Kent County Council partner with Hello Lamp Post to launch interactive signs raising awareness of Folkestone's flash flood risk.