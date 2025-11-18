Yorkshire duo arrested in recycling fraud investigation

Environment Agency officers worked with South Yorkshire Police to apprehend the individuals

Two men have been arrested for conspiracy to commit fraud and money laundering, the Environment Agency announced today (Tuesday 18 November 2025).

In raids last week, Environment Agency officers worked with South Yorkshire Police to apprehend the individuals as part of an investigation into fraudulent waste exporting claims, which is a way often used by organised criminal gangs to launder money.

A 59-year-old man was arrested at a property in Doncaster while a 39-year-old man, from Doncaster, was also detained.

After being interviewed, the suspects have been released on conditional bail, which includes not being able to contact each other, pending ongoing investigations and evidence gathered during the arrests will support action going forward.

Lauren Pigg, Deputy Director for Waste Markets and Shipments at the Environment Agency, said:

We are calling time on fraudulent activity in the recycling sector, which harms law-abiding businesses and threatens our environment. Our teams are now thoroughly examining all the evidence gathered in these raids to help progress this investigation and deliver justice.

The Packaging Producer Responsibility Regulations were introduced to oblige the producers of waste packaging made from materials such as plastic, glass and cardboard to contribute towards the financial cost of recycling and disposing the waste.

Businesses that meet the criteria are required to prove they have made a financial contribution by purchasing credits, known as Packaging Export Recovery Notes, from waste reprocessors or exporters. However, the credits have a monetary value which means organised criminal gangs can look to infiltrate the sector and engage in high value fraud and money laundering.

Last year, the Environment Agency launched a new Economic Crime Unit to boost its efforts to tackle money laundering and carry out financial investigations in the waste sector.

Conducted by the Investigations and Disruption Team who are dedicated to investigating waste fraud, this arrest marks another vital step in their work, in partnership with the Economic Crime Unit, to ensure those working in waste management do the right thing.

If a member of the public has any information that may assist with this investigation, they should call the Environment Agency’s 24-hour hotline on 0800 807060. They can also report it anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555111 or their website.