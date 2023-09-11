National Ombudsmen
|Printable version
Yorkshire man with dementia left unsupported in hotel for too long
A Calderdale man was left in unsuitable hotel accommodation for too long, because council departments did not work together, the Local Government and Social Care Ombudsman has found.
The man, who had a rapidly-progressing form of dementia, became homeless in October 2021. The council placed him in temporary hotel accommodation while it decided what could be done for him.
However, instead of working together in the man’s best interests, both the housing and adult social care departments decided they could not act until the other had done so.
This lack of joined-up thinking left a vulnerable man without the social care support he needed in unsuitable accommodation for too long. His placement in unsuitable temporary accommodation also played a part in his inability to access much-needed community health services to medicate his dementia.
Because of his growing needs the man was eventually sectioned under the Mental Health Act, and later passed away in hospital.
The man’s sister complained about her brother’s treatment to the Local Government and Social Care Ombudsman.
The Ombudsman’s investigation criticised the council’s handling of the man’s case.
It found the council did not
- follow up on his capacity assessment and make a ‘best interests’ decision for him
- offer advocacy support to the man
- include the man’s sister in its meetings or decision-making about the man’s situation
- finalise a Care Act assessment
Paul Najsarek, Local Government and Social Care Ombudsman, said:
“In this case Calderdale council showed a clear lack of initiative when trying to help this man – the housing service decided it could not act until a social care assessment had taken place, while the social care department said it could not act until the man was in appropriate housing.
“This meant the man was left in unsuitable accommodation for far too long, with no social support and officers relying on the goodwill of untrained hotel staff to keep tabs on him.
“To its credit, the council has readily accepted our report’s findings and has agreed a host of measures to ensure this situation cannot happen again.”
The Local Government and Social Care Ombudsman remedies injustice and shares learning from investigations to help improve public, and adult social care, services. In this case the council has agreed to apologise and pay £750 to the man’s sister for the significant distress she experienced.
It will also provide the Ombudsman with evidence of the service improvements it will make, which are aimed at ensuring cases involving both services areas are progressed appropriately and collaboratively.
Related Content : Calderdale Metropolitan Borough Council (22 008 699)
Latest News from
National Ombudsmen
Draft Public Service Ombudsman Bill laid in Parliament05/12/2016 12:37:21
A new complaints body will provide the public with greater confidence that their voices have been heard.
Hundreds of rejected freedom pass applications to be reviewed by LB Newham08/09/2023 11:15:00
More than 200 Newham residents are to have their rejected applications for Freedom Passes reviewed following an Ombudsman investigation.
Ombudsman comments on Lucy Letby inquiry being given statutory status31/08/2023 14:15:00
The Lucy Letby inquiry has been given statutory status, meaning that it now has use of all the legal powers available, including the power to compel witnesses to give evidence.
Vulnerable people’s drug prescriptions to be reviewed following Ombudsman investigation23/08/2023 12:15:00
Hundreds of people across England with drug and alcohol dependencies who have been prescribed Valium long-term, will have their cases reviewed following an Ombudsman investigation.
Ombudsman Rob Behrens comments on Lucy Letby verdict21/08/2023 15:05:00
Ombudsman Rob Behrens recently (18 August 2023) commented on Lucy Letby verdict.
Rebecca Hilsenrath comments on Royal College of Midwives report17/08/2023 14:15:00
Chief Executive of PHSO, Rebecca Hilsenrath yesterday responded to the report from the Royal College of Midwives that shows expectant and new mothers are not receiving adequate mental health care during and post-pregnancy.
Councils not doing enough to help victims of antisocial behaviour, Ombudsman says16/08/2023 11:05:00
People are suffering antisocial behaviour because councils are not thinking comprehensively about how they can tackle it, the Local Government and Social Care Ombudsman (LGSCO) has said.
Woman’s avoidable death shows urgent need for improvements to NHS imaging, warns health Ombudsman10/08/2023 11:15:00
A woman died from an operable brain tumour after doctors failed to properly monitor her scan results, an investigation by the Parliamentary and Health Service Ombudsman (PHSO) has found.