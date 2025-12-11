Environment Agency
|Printable version
Yorkshire moves into drought recovery following recent rain
Yorkshire is moving into recovery status following drought as of 10 December 2025.
The Environment Agency has announced that Yorkshire is moving into recovery status from 10 December 2025.
This change marks the official end of the drought which was declared on 12 June 2025 following 6 months of below average rainfall across the region. This led to reservoir levels across Yorkshire being low, however recent wet weather has improved stocks.
Claire Barrow, Environment Agency Yorkshire Area Drought Manager, said:
We are pleased to see that river conditions have returned to normal and groundwater reserves are recharging meaning we are able to declare Yorkshire as being in recovery from drought.
Over the autumn and winter months the weather is usually wetter, however, this is not guaranteed. If we see below average rainfall over the next few months we could see a return to drought conditions next year.
Consequently, we will continue to work closely with Yorkshire Water as it develops the long-term solutions necessary to protect water resources across Yorkshire.
Enormous Challenge of Climate Change
It’s important to note that a drought is a naturally occurring phenomenon. As we see more impacts from climate change drier summers and periods of drought will become more frequent. At the same time, we can expect that rainfall events will be heavier increasing the risk of flooding including during drought. This poses an enormous challenge that we will all have to adapt to over the next few decades.
We all have a role to play in preserving water. For example, taking shorter showers and opting for a low-flow shower head, installing a rain butt to collect rainwater to use in the garden and turning off the taps when brushing teeth or shaving. Also, fixing a leaking toilet, which can waste 200-400 litres a day.
Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/news/yorkshire-moves-into-drought-recovery-following-recent-rain
Latest News from
Environment Agency
Seven boat registration reoffenders back in court for more fines11/12/2025 11:20:00
Additional first-time offenders bring recent hearing payments to £27,541. More to come as summer patrols serve 68 notices.
Have your say on South West Water upgrade request for St Mabyn11/12/2025 09:20:00
The Environment Agency wants to hear your views as South West Water seeks permission to process more sewage waste in St Mabyn, Cornwall.
Latest science used to tackle drought as rainfall drives recovery08/12/2025 16:05:00
Cutting-edge technology being used to help prepare for future droughts
New milestone achieved on Stallingborough flood defences05/12/2025 11:25:00
The third year of construction on an Environment Agency flood defence scheme has been completed, resulting in 2300 properties being better protected.
Farmers urged to protect land from waste criminals this winter05/12/2025 10:20:00
Large-scale waste dumping in East Anglia, costing farmers more than £6,000 per incident to clear. Criminal gangs targeting farmland with lorry loads of waste.
Agencies discuss Kidlington clearance04/12/2025 15:25:00
Statement from the Environment Agency and Oxfordshire County Council, on behalf of the strategic communication group for illegally-dumped waste at Kidlington.
Merry FISHmas Stockings!04/12/2025 09:20:00
More than 53,000 juvenile fish stocked into South East waters this winter. Fishing-licence income funds habitat improvements across the region.
GAD expertise in focus at leading general insurance conference02/12/2025 13:25:00
GAD actuaries discussed the personal injury discount rate and professional standards at the Institute and Faculty of Actuaries' GIRO Conference.