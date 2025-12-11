Yorkshire moves into drought recovery following recent rain

Yorkshire is moving into recovery status following drought as of 10 December 2025.

The Environment Agency has announced that Yorkshire is moving into recovery status from 10 December 2025.

This change marks the official end of the drought which was declared on 12 June 2025 following 6 months of below average rainfall across the region. This led to reservoir levels across Yorkshire being low, however recent wet weather has improved stocks.

Claire Barrow, Environment Agency Yorkshire Area Drought Manager, said:

We are pleased to see that river conditions have returned to normal and groundwater reserves are recharging meaning we are able to declare Yorkshire as being in recovery from drought. Over the autumn and winter months the weather is usually wetter, however, this is not guaranteed. If we see below average rainfall over the next few months we could see a return to drought conditions next year. Consequently, we will continue to work closely with Yorkshire Water as it develops the long-term solutions necessary to protect water resources across Yorkshire.

Enormous Challenge of Climate Change

It’s important to note that a drought is a naturally occurring phenomenon. As we see more impacts from climate change drier summers and periods of drought will become more frequent. At the same time, we can expect that rainfall events will be heavier increasing the risk of flooding including during drought. This poses an enormous challenge that we will all have to adapt to over the next few decades.

We all have a role to play in preserving water. For example, taking shorter showers and opting for a low-flow shower head, installing a rain butt to collect rainwater to use in the garden and turning off the taps when brushing teeth or shaving. Also, fixing a leaking toilet, which can waste 200-400 litres a day.