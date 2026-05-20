Yorkshire pilot buried in France on 86th anniversary of his death

Members of the public gathered in France yesterday (19 May 2026) to witness the burial with full military honours of a World War Two Hurricane Pilot. Squadron Leader (Sqn Ldr) George Morley Fidler was laid to rest exactly 86 years after he was lost.

Sqn Ldr Fidler joined the Royal Air Force (RAF) in 1934 and spent several years in Egypt, with brief spells in Cyprus and India. He was described as an ‘exceptional’ pilot by his superiors and in February 1940, he joined 607 Squadron. On the afternoon of 19 May 1940, as Hurricanes from 607 Squadron were patrolling the skies above Cambrai. Sqn Ldr Fidler’s plane was shot down.

Initially, Sqn Ldr Fidler’s remains were believed to have been recovered and buried in the French village of Bachy. However, in 2005 metal detectorists discovered wreckage 35km away in Oisy-le-Verger one piece of which had a serial number ‘P3535’, suggesting it came from his Hurricane.

This prompted the Ministry of Defence (MOD) to investigate the grave in Bachy to determine if it was really that of Sqn Ldr Fidler. It was soon discovered that authorities at the time had failed to consider the loss of two RAF Sergeants who died on the same day meaning they could not be certain it was Sqn Ldr Fidler who had been buried there. So, the headstone in Bachy was changed: the name was removed and replaced with ‘unknown Airman’. Sqn Ldr Fidler’s name was then added to the memorial to the missing.

However, his story did not end there. In 2022, work on the Seine-Nord Canal at Oisy-le-Verger in northern France, unearthed a Hurricane with the pilot still inside near to where Sqn Leader Fidler’s aircraft was last seen. DNA testing then proved this pilot was Sqn Leader Fidler.

Today’s service was organised by the MOD’s Joint Casualty and Compassionate Centre (JCCC), also known as the ‘MOD War Detectives’ who work to identify the recovered remains of British military casualties.

The bearer party, comprised of serving personnel from RAF Halton, carry Squadron Leader Fidler’s coffin (Crown Copyright)

Nicola Nash, MOD War Detective said:

Sqn Ldr Fidler has been buried today 86 years after he was killed. His story has been known to us since his grave was ‘unnamed’ many years ago. It has been wonderful to finally find him and be able to put him to rest. Today we honour him and the sacrifices he made all those years ago.

The service took place at Commonwealth War Graves Commission (CWGC) London Cemetery and Extension, France.

Members of RAF Halton, 607 Squadron and a Trumpeter of the Band of the Royal Air Force College stand behind Squadron Leader Fidler’s headstone (Crown Copyright)

Dr James Wallis, Head of Commemorations at the CWGC, said: