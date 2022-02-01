YPO
|Printable version
Yorkshire schools win in YPO and Pritt competition
Three Yorkshire schools have placed 2nd, 3rd, and 4th in YPO and Pritt’s Eco Competition, securing a total of £2,500 worth of YPO vouchers to help their schools become more sustainable.
From left to right, one of Brigshaw High School’s winning recycling bin entries, one of Hemingbrough Community Primary School’s winning recycling bin entries, and one of Brooklands Community School’s winning recycling bin entries
YPO, one of the UK’s largest publicly owned buying organisations, helps the education and public sector make savings in procurement through the provision of supplier frameworks and resources. It is also well known for its school products, and to support the launch of Pritt’s new 97% natural formula and recyclable packaging and encourage conversations about sustainability, YPO, and Pritt, joined forces to run YPO’s highest value competition to date, asking schools to create their own Pritt-themed recycling bin and how they would use the prize money to support their school’s sustainability initiatives.
Brigshaw High School in Castleford came in second place, and their £1,500 share of the prize money will be spent on buying reusable cutlery, gardening equipment, planting trees, as well as for donations to hospitals and charities.
Selby-based Hemingbrough Community Primary School in Selby came in at third, winning £1,000 of YPO vouchers. Their students have opted to use the winnings to improve their recycling programme and outdoor space, with a key focus on attracting bees.
Finally, Brooklands Community School in Skipton were awarded fourth place, and are being given a bundle of over 100 recyclable Pritt sticks to help their classrooms operate more sustainably.
Mrs. Bury, Teacher at Brigshaw High School said:
“We’re so proud to have come second in the YPO and Pritt Eco Competition. Our students came up with great ideas to make our school more sustainable and winning £1,500 in vouchers means we can invest in bringing some of these to life, including the purchase of reusable knives and forks to cut down on waste, and equipment for our garden so we can grow our own vegetables.”
Martyn Armytage, Head of Education at YPO, said:
“Our competition with Pritt was our highest value one yet, and we were delighted to be able to offer prize money to help schools buy more sustainably. We saw a huge number of fantastic recycling bin projects and plans for the prize money, and we’re excited to hear how it goes for each school.”
Daniela Alves, Brand Manager at Pritt, said:
“We enjoyed running this competition in partnership with YPO to encourage conversations about sustainability in schools. Brigshaw High School, Hemingbrough Community Primary School, and Brooklands Community School students did an amazing job creating recycling bins with our new natural formula glue sticks, and we’re so pleased to be able to support these Yorkshire schools become more sustainable.”
Original article link: https://www.ypo.co.uk/news-and-events/news/yorkshire-schools-win-big-in-ypo-and-pritt-sustainability-competition
