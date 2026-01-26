Yorkshire waste operator sentenced after acting as director of four companies while bankrupt

Director sentenced for bankruptcy offences.

Yorkshire waste operator Jonathan Waldron illegally acted as director of four companies while bankrupt

Waldron was declared bankrupt in 2021 but ignored the order by running Selective Environmental Solutions Limited, Thompson Recycling LLP, Pintail Nest Farm Limited, and Go Crushing & Screening Limited

The 44-year-old was handed a suspended sentence and director disqualification following investigations by the Insolvency Service

A Yorkshire waste operator has been sentenced after illegally acting as a company director while bankrupt.

Jonathan Waldron was sentenced to 16 months in prison, suspended for two years, when he appeared at York Crown Court on Wednesday 21 January.

The 44-year-old, of Winton, Northallerton, North Yorkshire, was ordered to complete 200 hours of unpaid work and pay costs of £1,000.

He was also disqualified as a company director for five years.

Waldron was declared bankrupt in October 2021, but Insolvency Service investigations revealed he acted as director of four companies while subject to bankruptcy restrictions.

David Snasdell, Chief Investigator at the Insolvency Service, recently said:

Jonathan Waldron blatantly ignored the legal restrictions that come with bankruptcy and continued to operate as a company director across multiple businesses. Bankruptcy restrictions exist to protect creditors and the wider business community from individuals who have demonstrated they cannot manage companies responsibly. By flouting these rules, Waldron showed complete disregard for the law. The Insolvency Service will pursue the full force of the law against those who think bankruptcy restrictions don’t apply to them. The public and legitimate businesses deserve protection from rogue directors.

Waldron remained registered as a director of Selective Environmental Solutions Limited - incorporated in December 2017 - despite being sent multiple letters by Companies House between December 2021 and February 2022 informing him of his requirement to resign from all directorships.

He also illegally acted as director of Thompson Recycling LLP, originally incorporated as Midlands Biomass & Recycling LLP, in November 2014.

Environment Agency investigations found evidence of his involvement in management decisions between October 2021 and June 2024, while his LinkedIn profile openly advertised his role as director of the company.

Additionally, Waldron was appointed director of Pintail Nest Farm Limited in July 2023, two years after his bankruptcy, and submitted company accounts while bankrupt.

Email correspondence showed him signing off as ‘Managing Director: Jon Waldron’ before he stopped being director in January 2024.

He also acted as sole director of Go Crushing & Screening Limited, which was set up in August 2019, filing accounts in November 2022 before the company was dissolved in May 2023.

Waldron was discharged from bankruptcy in March 2025 but remains disqualified as a company director until January 2031.

