Yorkshire waste site has permit revoked

Mineral Processing Ltd at South Elmsall has had its environmental permit revoked after the Planning Inspectorate dismissed an appeal from the operator.

The Environment Agency served a revocation notice in June last year to the company as part of enforcement efforts to reduce the impact the site is having on the local community.

The company appealed the decision through the Planning Inspectorate and a hearing was held in December last year.

On Monday 2 March the Planning Inspectorate announced it has dismissed the appeal.

The Inspector said they were satisfied that revocation of the permit is reasonable and necessary in the circumstances to protect the environment and human health, including from actual pollution and ongoing risk of pollution.

This now means the permit is cancelled and Mineral Processing Ltd must cease all activities allowed by the permit.

It must also take the steps set out in the revocation notice to remove waste from the site.

If it does not comply with the notice, it will be committing an offence.

The operator also remains responsible for appropriately managing pollution including odour impacts from the site.

Planning Inspectorate decision welcomed

Carly Chambers, Area Environment Manager for the Environment Agency in Yorkshire said:

Mineral Processing Ltd has shown a total disregard for the regulatory efforts of the Environment Agency and the impact on local residents and the environment. We welcome the decision of the Planning Inspectorate to dismiss the company’s appeal, meaning the permit is now revoked. We will continue to closely monitor activity at the site and expect the operator to comply with the steps set out in the revocation notice.

The notice requires all waste from the regulated facility to be removed by either:

removing it to an appropriately permitted facility;

removing it to an exempt waste operation in accordance with the terms of that exempt waste operation; or

a combination of the above.

The date by which these steps are to be completed is 31 August 2029.

As well as revoking the permit, the Environment Agency is investigating suspected offences committed since a suspension notice was issued to the operator in June 2024.