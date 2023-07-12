Environment Agency
|Printable version
Yorkshire Water £235,000 civil sanction after Harrogate pollution
Yorkshire Water has agreed to donate £235,000 to Yorkshire Wildlife Trust after polluting a Harrogate watercourse, following an investigation by the Environment Agency.
The company breached its environmental permit with an unauthorised sewage discharge from Stray Road combined sewer overflow, which polluted Hookstone Beck.
It submitted an Enforcement Undertaking to the Environment Agency, which has now been accepted.
An Enforcement Undertaking is a voluntary offer made by companies and individuals to make amends for their offending, and usually includes a donation to a wildlife charity to carry out environmental improvements in the local area.
Illegal discharge
Stray Road combined sewer overflow has an environmental permit which allows a discharge into the beck when the storm sewage facility is fully utilised due to rainfall or snow melt.
On 27 August 2015, it discharged illegally during dry weather and sewage fungus was evident on the bed of Hookstone Beck.
As part of the Enforcement Undertaking requirements Yorkshire Water has upgraded its telemetry to allow continuous monitoring of the storm overflow.
Claire Barrow, Environment Agency Area Environment Manager, said:
Sewage pollution can be devastating to human health, local biodiversity and out environment. Storm overflows must only be used under strict permitted conditions that control their environmental impact.
We are holding the water industry to account like never before and while we will always take forward prosecutions in the most serious cases, Enforcement Undertakings are an effective enforcement tool to allow companies to put things right and contribute to environmental improvements.
They allow polluters to correct and restore the harm caused to the environment and prevent repeat incidents by improving their procedures, helping ensure future compliance with environmental requirements.
Yorkshire Wildlife Trust will use the donation on environmental improvements in North Yorkshire including native crayfish conservation and reed bed management at Ripon City Wetlands.
Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/news/yorkshire-water-235-000-civil-sanction-after-harrogate-pollution
Latest News from
Environment Agency
Annual report published on water company environmental performance12/07/2023 15:25:00
Latest annual Environmental Performance Assessment shows some modest improvements in water companies’ performance.
Tyre Company hit with £100,000 fine for breaking rules in Northants12/07/2023 14:20:00
A company which flouted the rules to store highly flammable tyres on a Northamptonshire site has been fined £100,000 and ordered to pay costs of £7,463.
‘Polluters must pay’ says Environment Secretary, as unlimited penalties unveiled12/07/2023 12:12:00
New laws will scrap the cap on civil penalties and significantly broaden their scope to target a much wider range of environmental offences
Flood defence plans for Keighley and Stockbridge go online10/07/2023 15:20:00
A new flood defence scheme for Keighley and Stockbridge is gaining momentum with the launch of a website to keep the community updated on proposals to reduce flood risk.
Quirky coastal defence that doubles as habitat shortlisted for award10/07/2023 12:10:00
The Environment Agency's Newlyn Coastal Research & Development Project has been shortlisted in a competition of the South West’s best civil engineering work.
Man fined thousands for running illegal waste site in Teesside07/07/2023 09:15:00
A man has been fined and banned from being a company director for running an illegal waste site, following an investigation by the Environment Agency.
Survey suggests almost a fifth of all waste is illegally managed06/07/2023 15:15:00
Environment Agency survey of informed stakeholders suggests 18% of all waste in England may be illegally managed
Meander down the newly improved Medway this summer06/07/2023 10:15:00
Summer is here and the weather is warm, and with the school holidays coming up it’s great to get out and enjoy the outdoors.