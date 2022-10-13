Ofwat
|Printable version
Yorkshire Water improve financial arrangements because of Ofwat intervention
Ofwat has announced that it has closed an enforcement case into Yorkshire Water after the company agreed a structured plan to strengthen its financial resources in the interests of customers. This will involve Yorkshire Water recovering two loans that it had made to other companies within its wider company group, totalling around £940m.
In addition to bringing this equity back into the regulated business, the company has made further commitments to improve its financial resilience and shareholders will invest an additional £100m to reduce spills from storm overflows.
Ofwat opened the case due to concerns about the loans Yorkshire Water had made to other companies within its wider company grouping. The regulator wanted to ensure that these inter-company loan arrangements complied with requirements in Yorkshire Water’s licence that are intended to protect customers and ensure that the regulated company has the resources it needs to deliver its services effectively, including having appropriate consent from Ofwat for such loans.
In November 2021 Ofwat’s Monitoring Financial Resilience report concluded that Yorkshire Water had weak levels of financial resilience and had work to do to strengthen this to the level reasonably expected of a provider of essential public services. Customer service and the environment can suffer if a company with poor operational performance does not have the financial flexibility to turn around poor performance.
During the investigation Yorkshire Water took steps to address Ofwat’s concerns about the loans. The structured repayment plan and additional commitments Yorkshire Water has put forward have both addressed these concerns and secured additional benefits for customers. Yorkshire Water has provided these commitments as an enforceable undertaking under section 19 of the Water Industry Act 1991. As a result, Ofwat has closed its investigation and will now monitor the delivery of the undertakings. Ofwat will not hesitate to act if the commitments are not met.
David Black, Ofwat Chief Executive, said:
“Companies must be financially resilient if they are to tackle the challenges that affect customers and the environment. We are pleased that Yorkshire Water recognised our concerns and is taking these active steps to improve its financial position in the interest of customers.
“We welcome the additional £100m shareholder funded investment to take urgent action to reduce spills from storm overflows.”
Notes to editors:
- The Yorkshire Water enforcement case is also listed on the Ofwat website [hyperlink].
- Ofwat’s approach to enforcement is available on our website.
- Press notice for the monitoring financial resilience report where Ofwat mentions concerns about Yorkshire Water
- Monitoring financial resilience report 2020-2021 (November 2021)
- The additional investment in storm overflows is so that Yorkshire Water can meet the target of an average of 20 spills per storm overflow each year, bringing it in line with other wastewater companies who have committed to making immediate progress on this issue. Wastewater companies set out how they are going to cut the harm they cause to rivers in June 2022, following calls from Ofwat and concerns from the public.
- In March 2022 Ofwat opened a separate, ongoing enforcement case into the company in relation to the operation and performance of its wastewater treatment works.
Original article link: https://www.ofwat.gov.uk/yorkshire-water-improve-financial-arrangements-because-of-ofwat-intervention/
Latest News from
Ofwat
water companies to reduce bills by almost £150m because of missed targets03/10/2022 15:15:15
Most water companies will be hit by financial penalties because of missed targets, the regulator Ofwat announced today.
Cheaper water bills in the winter and other charging innovations – Ofwat calls for trials to help with cost of living and using water wisely23/09/2022 13:20:00
Ofwat is calling on water companies to trial creative and targeted ways in calculating customers’ charges to help make sure those who need support can get it.
Latest water and wastewater service rankings shows fall in customer service levels22/09/2022 11:25:00
Ofwat yesterday published the leaderboard for customer satisfaction and experience for water and wastewater companies for 2021-22.
Latest water and wastewater service rankings shows fall in customer service levels21/09/2022 14:15:00
Ofwat has today published the leaderboard for customer satisfaction and experience for water and wastewater companies for 2021-22.
PN 29/22 Ofwat consults on changes to business retail price caps05/09/2022 13:15:00
Ofwat is opening a six-week consultation on proposed changes to the retail price caps that apply to smaller business customers (consuming less than 0.5Ml per year) who have not engaged in the market.
Ofwat reveals progress on water industry leakage performance01/08/2022 13:15:00
Ofwat recently (29 July 2022) released new figures that shed light on the water industry’s performance on reducing leakage.
Ofwat raises bar on financial resilience28/07/2022 15:15:15
Ofwat has set out new proposals to improve financial resilience in the sector.
Ofwat confirms new open access competition for innovators and seeks to extend Innovation Fund to 203012/07/2022 12:15:00
Ofwat, the economic regulator of water services in England and Wales, has announced a new “open access” competition for innovators as its £200m Innovation Fund evolves to encourage more diverse ideas to transform water services for customers, the environment and society.