Yorkshire Water to pay £40m enforcement package following Ofwat wastewater investigation

Ofwat has concluded its investigation into Yorkshire Water securing an enforcement package of £40m to be paid by the wastewater company.

All £40m to be paid for by the company and its shareholders for the benefit of Yorkshire Water customers and the local environment.

As part of the enforcement package, Yorkshire Water has recognised its failures and is taking agreed steps to put it right.

Since the regulator published its draft decision in August, Yorkshire Water has worked with Ofwat to put forward a package that will address the failures that the investigation has found.

In stepping up to acknowledge what has gone wrong and how it will put things right, Yorkshire Water will pay a total enforcement package of £40m which includes:

Paying £36.6m during 2025-30, to prioritise work on some of the most problematic storm overflows in environmentally sensitive areas to ensure they spill less than 20 times a year.

Contributing £3.4m of support to the Great Yorkshire Rivers Partnership to enable them to go beyond their target for the next five years of clearing artificial barriers in Yorkshire rivers, which will improve water quality and biodiversity in the area and reconnect more than 500km of river.

Committing to an action plan to ensure all of its storm overflows are compliant with legal requirements.

Lynn Parker, Senior Director for Enforcement at Ofwat, said:

“Our investigation has found serious failures in how Yorkshire Water has operated and maintained its sewage works and networks, which has resulted in excessive spills from storm overflows. This is a significant breach and is unacceptable. “We are pleased that Yorkshire Water has recognised this failure and is taking steps to put it right for the benefit of customers and the environment. They deserve credit for stepping up and agreeing an enforcement package with us that will help get things back on track as soon as possible. These commitments will contribute to the company delivering on its promises for cleaner rivers and seas. “We now expect them to move at pace to correct the remaining issues our investigation has identified. We hope more companies will follow this example so that the public sees transformative change across the sector.”

The cost of the £40m enforcement package will not be passed on to Yorkshire Water’s customers in their bills – it will be paid for by the company and their shareholders.

A spokesperson on behalf of The Great Yorkshire Rivers Partnership said:

“We welcome the additional funding that supports the vision of our Partnership that aims to deliver real change within the Yorkshire landscape. Our mission is to address all significant barriers to fish migration in Yorkshire’s rivers. This helps nature restore natural river processes, improve water quality and promote biodiversity to create better blue spaces for both nature and people. By reinvesting this money in Yorkshire, even more projects will be delivered by Great Yorkshire Rivers partners across the county to support the recovery of our native fish species.”

Ofwat’s investigation into how the company was managing its treatment works and wider wastewater network uncovered a number of failings that have amounted to a significant breach of the company’s legal obligations, which has caused an unacceptable impact on the environment and customers.

