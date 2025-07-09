Yorkshire Water triggers first hosepipe restrictions of 2025

Yorkshire Water is introducing hosepipe restrictions across its region from Friday (11 July) as part of efforts to protect the environment and water for essential needs.

Sustained hot weather and rising demand for water in the wake of one of the driest springs on record means the company has reached the point where it needs to introduce restrictions in order to ensure there is enough water to go around.

The restrictions will come into effect on Friday and will be in place until the region has seen significant rainfall to bring reservoirs and groundwater stocks back to where they need to be. The company has warned the restrictions may stretch into the winter but this will be kept under review.

Responding to the introduction of hosepipe restrictions, John Vinson, Head of Company Engagement at CCW, said:

This spring has been the hottest on record and driest in over a century, pushing our water resources to their limits. Hosepipe restrictions in Yorkshire are now the right step at the right time to help protect the environment and ensure there is enough water for everyone’s essential needs. We know people are far more motivated to help save water when they can see their water company leading by example. Therefore, it is vital that Yorkshire Water keeps customers informed about its ongoing efforts to plug leaks within its own network.

As well as abiding by hosepipe restrictions, other simple steps people can take to reduce their water use include shaving a couple of minutes off their shower, turning off the tap while brushing their teeth and only running washing machines and dishwashers with full loads.

People can still wash their car and water their gardens without using a hosepipe if they use tap water from a bucket or watering can – or use water that is not sourced from taps such as grey water, rainwater from a water butt, or a private borehole.

Businesses will be allowed to use a hosepipe if it is directly related to a commercial purpose.

Blue badge holders, those on Yorkshire Water’s Priority Services Register or WaterSure tariff for medical reasons, are also excluded from the restrictions.

Read more on Yorkshire Water’s temporary use restrictions

Visit our Drought Hub for more advice on the impact of sustained dry weather and how we can all play a part in protecting water resources