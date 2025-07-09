CCW
|Printable version
Yorkshire Water triggers first hosepipe restrictions of 2025
Yorkshire Water is introducing hosepipe restrictions across its region from Friday (11 July) as part of efforts to protect the environment and water for essential needs.
Sustained hot weather and rising demand for water in the wake of one of the driest springs on record means the company has reached the point where it needs to introduce restrictions in order to ensure there is enough water to go around.
The restrictions will come into effect on Friday and will be in place until the region has seen significant rainfall to bring reservoirs and groundwater stocks back to where they need to be. The company has warned the restrictions may stretch into the winter but this will be kept under review.
Responding to the introduction of hosepipe restrictions, John Vinson, Head of Company Engagement at CCW, said:
This spring has been the hottest on record and driest in over a century, pushing our water resources to their limits. Hosepipe restrictions in Yorkshire are now the right step at the right time to help protect the environment and ensure there is enough water for everyone’s essential needs.
We know people are far more motivated to help save water when they can see their water company leading by example. Therefore, it is vital that Yorkshire Water keeps customers informed about its ongoing efforts to plug leaks within its own network.
As well as abiding by hosepipe restrictions, other simple steps people can take to reduce their water use include shaving a couple of minutes off their shower, turning off the tap while brushing their teeth and only running washing machines and dishwashers with full loads.
People can still wash their car and water their gardens without using a hosepipe if they use tap water from a bucket or watering can – or use water that is not sourced from taps such as grey water, rainwater from a water butt, or a private borehole.
Businesses will be allowed to use a hosepipe if it is directly related to a commercial purpose.
Blue badge holders, those on Yorkshire Water’s Priority Services Register or WaterSure tariff for medical reasons, are also excluded from the restrictions.
Read more on Yorkshire Water’s temporary use restrictions
Visit our Drought Hub for more advice on the impact of sustained dry weather and how we can all play a part in protecting water resources
Original article link: https://www.ccw.org.uk/news/yorkshire-water-triggers-first-hospepipe-ban-of-2025/
Latest News from
CCW
CCW welcomes improved service standards for water customers in England02/07/2025 15:05:00
Customers in England who fall foul of poor service from their water company will now benefit from stronger protections under a raft of reforms to the Guaranteed Standards Scheme (GSS).
Blog: Affinity Water’s WaterSave Tariff trial – a new way of charging30/06/2025 10:25:00
Affinity Water was the first water company to take the plunge with trialing a new way of charging customers based on how much water they use. Here the company’s project manager Lucy Hurst explains how the tariff trial is helping people to reduce their bills and value water – offering the rest of the industry a potential blueprint for fairer, more sustainable charging models.
CCW welcomes EFRA Committee’s support for a single social tariff18/06/2025 09:20:00
CCW has welcomed a report from the EFRA Committee which has strongly supported the need for a single social tariff to ensure everyone can afford their water bill.
CCW statement on Independent Water Commission’s interim report04/06/2025 10:20:00
CCW has responded to the interim findings from the Independent Water Commission, which was published yesterday ahead of its final report this summer.
Overall trust in water companies falls again as customers question fairness of bills15/05/2025 09:15:00
Fewer households believe the amount water companies charge is fair, with customers’ overall trust in the sector also hitting a new low.
Water companies must show more consistent ambition over support for vulnerable customers09/05/2025 10:15:00
By June 30th, water companies across England and Wales are required to publish the final versions of their vulnerability strategies. These crucial documents serve as a roadmap, detailing how companies will ensure they provide the highest standards of service and support to customers who need extra help with their water and sewerage services.
CCW responds to NAO report on regulation of the water sector25/04/2025 15:20:00
The Consumer Council for Water says there will be “no hiding place” for water companies if they fail deliver on their commitments to customers over the next five years.
Households urged to act now to dilute the impact of April water bill rises20/03/2025 16:15:00
Households still have time to steal a march on ‘Awful April’s’ wave of bill rises through simple actions, which could help shave hundreds of pounds off water and energy costs.