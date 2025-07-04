Welsh Government
|Printable version
You could be eligible for up to £200 to help with school costs
Applications to receive up to £200 per learner to help with the cost of the school day are open.
The School Essentials Grant is available for families on lower incomes and who qualify for certain benefits. Schools also receive additional funding as a result of claiming this grant.
Eligible families can apply for a grant of £125 per child per year. Families with children entering year 7 can apply for £200 to help with increased costs associated with starting secondary school. All looked after children qualify for the grant.
The School Essentials Grant can be used for school essentials such as uniforms, school activities, sports kits and stationery. £62.5m has been spent since the scheme was introduced in 2018, and in the last two years alone helped over 170,000 families.
Jade parent with a child in year four at Bryn Celyn Primary said:
The grant is hugely important in making sure the children feel part of the team at the school. The uniform would be unattainable for some parents without the grant. Even if you think you aren't eligible, give it a try.
Visiting Bryn Celyn Primary School in Cardiff, the Cabinet Secretary for Education, Lynne Neagle said:
As families continue to feel the pressure of rising living costs, our School Essentials Grant provides vital support where it is needed. No child should miss out on education because of cost, and this grant ensures every child has access to the uniforms, books and equipment they need to learn.
By providing this help and removing financial barriers, we are creating fairer chances for all learners to succeed in school.
The 2025 to 2026 scheme is currently open and will close on 31 May 2026.
Check your eligibility for the School Essentials Grant here. It is important to check your eligibility even if your child receives Universal Primary Free School Meals.
Get help with school costs | GOV.WALES
Original article link: https://www.gov.wales/you-could-be-eligible-200-help-school-costs-0
Latest News from
Welsh Government
Cyfarthfa celebrates 200 years with £4.5 million boost04/07/2025 13:05:00
As Merthyr Tydfil’s Cyfarthfa Castle marks its 200th birthday, there’s another reason to celebrate - the iconic Cyfarthfa Heritage Area is to receive £4.5 million to undertake urgent conservation works to help ensure its future for many more years to come.
£9.49 million boost for North Wales cancer treatment04/07/2025 11:25:00
More people will receive radiotherapy treatment as Ysbyty Glan Clwyd receives new cancer treatment machines.
Vital community spaces offer a warm welcome all year round03/07/2025 17:20:00
More than 600 community spaces across Wales are benefiting from £1.5m in Welsh Government funding to help provide warm, safe and welcoming places for people throughout the year.
Transformation of Wrexham to Liverpool line to begin03/07/2025 16:20:00
Work to transform the Wrexham to Liverpool line has been given the green light, with upgrades on the line at Padeswood confirmed as the first major step to realise more rail services between the two cities.
Welsh Government and Social Value Portal introduce well-being reporting across Wales03/07/2025 14:05:00
Welsh Government partners with Social Value Portal to pilot groundbreaking well-being reporting across Wales.
Improvement work boosts major North Wales route03/07/2025 09:10:00
More than 1,400 potholes have been fixed and prevented in just three days along a busy stretch of road in North Wales.
Welsh Government sets out 2026-2027 budget approach02/07/2025 12:25:00
Finance Secretary Mark Drakeford yesterday set out the Welsh Government’s approach to the 2026-27 Budget – the last before the Senedd election.
Creative support for Cymru Women’s Euro debut02/07/2025 11:25:00
As Cymru’s Women prepare to kick-off in Switzerland this weekend for their Euro 2025 debut, many projects are happening across the country and beyond to celebrate this monumental achievement.
Senedd to vote on legislation to support tourism01/07/2025 14:05:00
A visitor levy will help support a thriving, sustainable tourism industry in Wales by giving councils the choice to introduce a small additional charge on overnight stays in their area which would be re-invested in tourism.