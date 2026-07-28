You don't need to pay to claim: FCA launches nationwide car finance campaign

Millions of car finance customers who may be owed compensation can get help making a complaint for free, as the FCA launches a national advertising campaign.

Research by the FCA found that 27% of car finance customers lack confidence to make a complaint without using a claims management company (CMC) or law firm, despite free tools from the FCA being available.

Sheree Howard, executive director at the FCA, yesterday said:

”Many people who may be owed compensation aren’t sure where to start or don’t realise they don’t have to pay someone to make a complaint. Our free tools are there to help people feel claim confident – so they can get any money owed back without it costing them a penny.”

Many car finance customers are already acting – 59% have made or are considering a claim – but a significant group (23%) say they are unsure of their options.

The campaign – running across TV, radio, print, billboards and social media until 6 September – directs people to a free template complaint letter on the FCA website. More than 80% of those surveyed said this would make them more confident complaining directly to their lender.

Notes to Editors