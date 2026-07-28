Financial Conduct Authority
|Printable version
You don't need to pay to claim: FCA launches nationwide car finance campaign
Millions of car finance customers who may be owed compensation can get help making a complaint for free, as the FCA launches a national advertising campaign.
Research by the FCA found that 27% of car finance customers lack confidence to make a complaint without using a claims management company (CMC) or law firm, despite free tools from the FCA being available.
Sheree Howard, executive director at the FCA, yesterday said:
”Many people who may be owed compensation aren’t sure where to start or don’t realise they don’t have to pay someone to make a complaint. Our free tools are there to help people feel claim confident – so they can get any money owed back without it costing them a penny.”
Many car finance customers are already acting – 59% have made or are considering a claim – but a significant group (23%) say they are unsure of their options.
The campaign – running across TV, radio, print, billboards and social media until 6 September – directs people to a free template complaint letter on the FCA website. More than 80% of those surveyed said this would make them more confident complaining directly to their lender.
Notes to Editors
- See the TV advertLink is external.
- The FCA used Kantar to survey 1,000 motor finance customers online between 25 and 28 June 2026: UK adults aged 18+ who currently hold, or have held, a motor finance arrangement in their own name or jointly.
- The FCA has launched a £2m advertising campaign to help people concerned about their car finance feel confident making a complaint.
- More information for consumers can be found on the FCA website.
- The campaign runs from 27 July to 6 September 2026.
- Advertising will reach audiences across the country through video on demand platforms (expected to be seen almost 11 million times), alongside 2,180 outdoor placements, national radio stations, print titles with a combined circulation of nearly 3 million, and social media channels including Facebook, Instagram and TikTok.
- In March, the FCA launched a redress scheme, with consumers expected to be compensated £7.5bn. The scheme is currently partially suspended due to legal challenges. The FCA plans to defend it robustly.
Original article link: https://www.fca.org.uk/news/press-releases/fca-launches-nationwide-car-finance-campaign
Latest News from
Financial Conduct Authority
FCA decides to ban father and son following fraud and misuse of client money23/07/2026 13:10:00
The FCA has decided to ban a father and son from UK financial services after the High Court found that they had engaged in fraud and misused client money.
Anthropic to support FCA’s Supercharged Sandbox22/07/2026 15:20:00
Anthropic will support the second group of firms in the FCA's Supercharged Sandbox.
Arrests and searches made as part of a fraud and money laundering investigation22/07/2026 13:20:00
Four people have been arrested and search warrants executed in Hackney, Beckenham and Slough as part of a FCA and police investigation into fraud and money laundering.
Joint taskforce continues crack down on misleading car finance claims adverts17/07/2026 11:10:00
The FCA, Advertising Standards Authority, Solicitors Regulation Authority and Information Commissioner's Office are tackling the poor handling of motor finance claims by some claims companies and law firms.
Streamlined rulebook to save asset managers £128m a year16/07/2026 11:15:00
The FCA has proposed a package of reforms that would tailor requirements proportionately for asset managers, cut costs for firms and give better data to supervise the sector more effectively.
FCA cracks down on illegal promotions and market abuse in first year of new strategy09/07/2026 17:10:00
The FCA led an international crackdown on illegal finfluencer promotions – resulting in 3 arrests and 650 social media takedown requests. It also secured a combined 11 years in prison for 2 cases of insider dealing in the first year of its 5-year strategy, according to its Annual report and accounts published today.
FCA charges individual with insider dealing09/07/2026 14:10:00
Richard Bloomfield has been charged by the FCA with 5 counts of insider dealing.
Banks told to improve access to basic accounts08/07/2026 15:05:00
People struggling should find it easier to access basic bank accounts, after nine banks committed to improving widespread poor practice identified by the FCA.